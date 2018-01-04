LSU standout Arden Key intends to enter 2018 NFL Draft

One of college football's best edge rushers is ready to take his game to the next level.

LSU junior outside linebacker Arden Key announced Thursday he intends to apply for early eligibility into the 2018 NFL Draft.

Key endured an injury-hampered 2017 campaign, but that hasn't stopped many pundits from pegging him as a potential first-round talent. Key recorded four sacks and 33 tackles in eight games this season after offseason shoulder surgery and a late-season knee injury sidelined him for four games. As a sophomore, he recorded a school-record eight sacks.

Key didn't play in the LSU's 21-17 loss to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl.

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah stated before the season that Key has all the tools necessary to be dominant pass rusher.

"Key has some similarities to Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor," Jeremiah wrote. "They have a similar frame/length and they both have great instincts as pass rushers."

Could Key help an NFL team looking for pass rush help in the first round unlock its potential? Perhaps we'll find out next season.