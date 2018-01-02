Texas A&M WR Kirk to apply for early entry into 2018 draft

One of the most talented wide receivers in college football is ready to make his move to the next level.

Texas A&M junior Christian Kirk announced Tuesday he intends to apply for early eligibility into the 2018 NFL Draft.

It's been an amazing 3 years! Thanks & Gig'em forever!ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/ahO4wmMiDv â Christian Kirk (@ChristianDavon2) January 2, 2018

A gritty playmaker known for his work ethic and dynamic run-after-catch ability, Kirk saw a dip in his numbers this season as Texas A&M struggled to keep pace with the rest of the SEC in passing efficiency with freshman signal-callers. Still, Kirk tallied 919 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kirk's role on special teams was just as valuable for the Aggies this season -- he was named All-SEC First Team All-Purpose as well as a first-team return specialist. Kirk also took home All-SEC Second Team honors at wide receiver.

Scouts and pundits alike were already sold on many of Kirk's credentials entering 2017. After tallying 1,937 yards and 16 TDs in his first two seasons with the Aggies, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks described him as "a refined route runner capable of winning with speed, quickness or deception ... the prototypical slot receiver who routinely snags 100-plus passes in the league."

Kirk's last game with Texas A&M came in their loss to Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29, when Kirk led all receivers with 13 receptions, 189 yards and three scores. His next on-field contribution might come for an NFL team in need of a workhorse wide receiver who has the skill set to be a threat on returns.

