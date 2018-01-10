Alabama WR Calvin Ridley intends to enter 2018 NFL Draft

Calvin Ridley finished this season either ahead of or near Alabama greats Amari Cooper and Julio Jones in most of the Tide receiving record books.

Now the 'Bama wideout will have a chance to match their production in the NFL, too.

Fresh off a national championship victory, the wide receiver, who many pundits have rated as the top pass-catcher in this year's crop of draft-eligible prospects, announced his intentions to enter the 2018 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

Thank you to the UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA for taking great care of me #ROLLTIDE pic.twitter.com/N5JuEOfN28 â CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) January 10, 2018

Ridley overcame tremendous obstacles on his way to stardom, as NFL.com's Chase Goodbread chronicled in a Back 2 Campus feature this fall.

Ridley, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound wideout (school measurements) who can play inside or outside, was rated No. 25 on CFB 24/7's list of the top 25 players in college football following the conclusion of the regular season.

