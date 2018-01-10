LSU RB Derrius Guice intends to enter 2018 NFL Draft

LSU RB Derrius Guice intends to file for early eligibility to enter the 2018 NFL Draft, becoming the latest in a long line of LSU running backs to do so.

He made the announcement on Wednesday via social media.

Guice (5-foot-11, 218 pounds) offers a blend of power and open-field elusiveness that has helped him become one of the elite rushers in college football over the last two years. He played in a backup role behind Leonard Fournette early in his career, but when a nagging ankle injury slowed Fournette last season, Guice stepped in to led the SEC in rushing (1,387 yards). He'll be the fifth LSU rusher to enter the draft early since 2013, joining Spencer Ware, Alfred Blue, Jeremy Hill and Fournette.

College underclassmen face a Jan. 15 deadline to apply for early draft eligibility.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein considers Guice one of college football's top two talents at the position, along with Penn State's Saquon Barkley. This year, a leg injury limited the junior early in the first half of the season, but he later improved and finished the regular season with 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns. For his career, he's averaged 6.5 yards per carry.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.