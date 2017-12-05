FSU's Derwin James intends to skip bowl game, enter 2018 draft

Florida State safety Derwin James is moving on to the next level.

The redshirt sophomore announced Tuesday via social media that he intends to sit out of the Seminoles' bowl game and apply for early entry into the 2018 NFL Draft. FSU will play Southern Miss on Dec. 27 in the Independence Bowl.

"On to the next chapter of my life I will be entering the 2018 NFL Draft and will not participate in the bowl game, FOREVER NOLE NATION #dj3," he wrote in an Instagram post.

James is one of college football's most freakish athletes and scouts have long had him pegged as a future NFL superstar.

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah scouted James heading into the season and said the FSU star could develop into a faster, more athletic version of Kam Chancellor.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, James recorded 84 tackles (5.5 for loss), 2 INTs and 11 pass breakups this season.

He's the second top underclassmen prospect in the past couple weeks to announce he intends to skip a bowl game and enter the draft, joining Texas OT Connor Williams.

