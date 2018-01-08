Tennessee DT Kahlil McKenzie intends to enter 2018 NFL Draft

Oakland Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie will have a chance to draft his son this year.

Tennessee DT Kahlil McKenzie, the 20-year-old son of Reggie, announced on Sunday via Instagram that he intends to apply for early entry into the 2018 NFL Draft.

McKenzie, a junior, recorded a career-high 35 tackles, including 3.5 for loss (2 sacks) in 2017. He played in just 7 games in 2016, as a pectoral injury cut his season short. The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder (school measurements) was a 5-star recruit out of Clayton Valley Charter School in Concord, Calif.

He showed flashes of being a highly effective disruptor up front for the Vols during his three seasons in Knoxville.

He'll join what could be a fairly deep class of interior defensive linemen, led by Michigan's Maurice Hurst and Washington's Vita Vea, who also intends to apply for early draft entry.

