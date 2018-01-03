UCLA QB Josh Rosen to apply for entry to 2018 NFL Draft

Josh Rosen isn't sticking around for the Chip Kelly era in Westwood.

Instead, the UCLA junior is off to the NFL.

The Bruins quarterback announced Wednesday he'll forgo his senior season and apply for entry into the 2018 NFL Draft.

Thankful to be a Bruin pic.twitter.com/iph754UL2b â Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) January 3, 2018

Widely regarded as the most polished passer in this year's crop of draft-eligible QBs, Rosen has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in April.

"I've compared Rosen to Eli Manning in the past," NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote after watching Rosen against USC in November, "but on Saturday I saw Matt Ryan with a little bit more arm strength when I watched the UCLA star."

Rosen enjoyed his finest year at UCLA this past season, throwing for 3,717 yards, 26 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.