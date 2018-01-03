Oklahoma OT Orlando Brown intends to enter 2018 NFL Draft

The protector of Baker Mayfield's blindside for the past few seasons will be following him to the NFL this year.

Oklahoma left tackle Orlando Brown announced on Wednesday that he intends to apply for early entry into the 2018 NFL Draft.

After talking things over with my family and coaches, I will be declaring early for the NFL Draft. Itâs been an amazing 4 years here. I wouldnât want to be a part of any other university. Thank you Sooner Nation!!! â­ï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Orlando Brown (Zeus) (@ZEUS__78) January 3, 2018

At 6-foot-8, 345 pounds, Brown is a mammoth who's considered one of the top prospects at his position. Given his athleticism for his size, he has the tools NFL teams look for in a franchise left tackle. He's the son of the late Orlando "Zeus" Brown, who started more than 100 games in 11 seasons as an NFL offensive tackle.

Brown, a redshirt junior, was a unanimous first-team All-America selection and a finalist for the Outland Trophy (top interior lineman). He started every Sooners game over the past three seasons.

