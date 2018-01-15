Georgia LB Roquan Smith intends to enter 2018 NFL Draft

One of college football's top defensive prospects is moving on to the next level.

Georgia's Roquan Smith announced on Monday that he intends to apply for early entry into the 2018 NFL Draft.

"As you know this is somewhat of a crossroads for me," Smith stated in a press release from the school. "I've had discussions with coaches and family and a lot of thought and prayer. The decision to leave is not easy but I know it is the right one. Georgia will always be my school and my home and I sincerely wish all the best to the coaches, staff, and players as they continue to reach higher goals in the years to come."

A junior, Smith led the Bulldogs with 137 tackles in 2017, including 14 for loss (6.5 sacks). He won the Butkus Award this season as the nation's top linebacker.

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah said, after the scouting the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, that Smith was the best player on the field in the star-studded game.

Monday is the deadline for underclassmen to apply for early draft entry, and 110-plus prospects have already declared their intentions.