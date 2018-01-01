2018 draft: Quenton Nelson says he's played final game for ND

One of the nation's top offensive-line prospects will be shifting his focus to the next level.

Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, a junior, told Pete Sampson of Irish Illustrated that he's played his final game for the Fighting Irish. Nelson helped ND beat LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Monday.

Underclassmen have until a Jan. 15 deadline to apply for early eligibility into the 2018 NFL Draft.

Nelson took to Twitter later on Monday for a farewell of sorts to his school.

Going to Notre Dame was the best decision of my life. Thankful for everyone who was a part of it from a football and academic standpoint âï¸#GotDatDegree #LoveTheeNotreDame â Quenton Nelson (@BigQ56) January 1, 2018

Nelson has played a leading role in helping Notre Dame build the nation's top offensive line, providing a reliable anchor alongside offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey.

"He's a plug-and-play NFL starter and should have a long, successful pro career," NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote of Nelson earlier this season.

