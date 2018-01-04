Oklahoma TE Mark Andrews intends to enter 2018 NFL Draft

Baker Mayfield's top target plans to join him in the NFL this year.

Oklahoma's Mark Andrews announced via Twitter on Thursday that he intends to apply for early entry into the 2018 NFL Draft.

Andrews, a redshirt junior, won the 2017 John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end. He led the Sooners with 62 receptions for 958 yards and 8 touchdowns this season. He's Oklahoma's career leader for yards by a tight end with 1,765.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 254 pounds, he has the potential to be a matchup nightmare for defenses at the next level.

Andrews was diagnosed with Type I diabetes when he was 9 years old. He's been unhindered by the disease, though, rising to the top of the ranks at his position.

He'll join a TE class that includes South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert, Penn State's Mike Gesicki and Wisconsin's Troy Fumagalli among its top talents.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.