Ohio State's Sam Hubbard intends to enter 2018 NFL Draft

Ohio State junior DE Sam Hubbard intends to file for early eligibility into the 2018 NFL Draft.

He announced his intentions on Saturday, just hours after he recorded 2.5 sacks as the Buckeyes' defense dominated against USC in a 24-7 Cotton Bowl victory.

Hubbard (6-foot-5, 265 pounds, per school measurements) helped anchor one of the nation's elite defensive lines, along with Nick Bosa, Tyquan Lewis and Dre'Mont Jones. In August, Buckeyes defensive coordinator Greg Schiano called it the most talented defensive line he's coached at any level, including his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hubbard saved perhaps his best performances for his last games with OSU, notching 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in a 31-20 win over rival Michigan last month and 3.5 total tackles for loss against the Trojans.

College underclassmen have until a Jan. 15 deadline to file for early draft eligibility.

On the season, Hubbard made 42 tackles, 13.5 of them for losses, including 7 sacks.

