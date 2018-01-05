USC RB Ronald Jones intends to enter 2018 NFL Draft

One of the best running backs in USC history is making the jump to the pros.

The school announced on Friday via Twitter that junior RB Ronald Jones intends to apply for early eligibility into the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jones rushed for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns this season en route to All-Pac-12 First-Team honors. He departs USC as the school's fifth-leading rusher.

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah sees plenty to like in Jones, and believes the 20-year-old Texas native could be a Jamaal Charles-like talent at the next level.

"Jones is one of my favorite players to watch in college football," Jeremiah wrote earlier this season. "He's always been an explosive runner, capable of scoring from anywhere on the field. He's added a new element to his game this fall -- power."

The 2018 RB class is expected to have tremendous depth, and Jones is one of the top talents at the position.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.