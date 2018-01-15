Christian Wilkins returning to Clemson for senior season

Clemson's defensive line wreaked havoc on offenses in 2017, and it's coming back for more in 2018.

Christian Wilkins, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle, announced on Monday that he'll be returning for his senior season with the Tigers, ensuring that Clemson will have three returning first-team All-Americans among its front four in 2018.

First-team All-American DEs Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant announced on Saturday that they'll be staying in school for the 2018 campaign, and DT Dexter Lawrence will return as one of the top players at his position, too.

Wilkins piled up 55 tackles (8.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks and four pass breakups in 2017.

One scout told NFL.com's Chase Goodbread this fall that Wilkins could be a 10-year All-Pro, and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Wilkins is "either going to be the President, or he's going to know him. One of the two. He's going to do unbelievable things in life."

Monday is the deadline for underclassmen to apply for early draft entry, and 110-plus prospects have already declared their intentions.