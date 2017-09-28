Injuries: Panthers expect Benjamin to play vs. Patriots

Melvin Gordon's knee injury won't keep him out of this week's tilt versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Thursday morning that Gordon's knee is fine and he'll play Sunday.

Gordon was limited in practice on Wednesday and Lynn added the team would continue to monitor the running back.

The 24-year-old tailback is coming off a game in which he played just 49 percent of the team's snaps in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per Next Gen Stats, but showed speed to the edge, taking 17 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers will likely rotate Gordon and backup running back Branden Oliver again this week against the Eagles' sixth-ranked run defense.

Other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

1. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) will not play on Sunday against the Lions, Mike Zimmer told reporters. Bradford was not present for the portion of practice open to media Thursday and also missed practice on Wednesday.

2. The Chicago Bears added defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) to the injury report. Hicks is questionable to play in tonight's tilt against the Packers.

3. Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels (hip) is a game-time decision tonight. Daniels made significant process this week as NFL Network's Omar Ruiz notes, but will undergo further testing during pregame.

4. New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson tweaked his knee during practice on Wednesday, Rapoport reported. Peterson subsequently took a rest day, sitting out on Thursday.

5. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle) returned to practice Thursday.

Browns defensive lineman Danny Shelton underwent MRI on his calf Wednesday. Shelton incurred the injury during a non-contact portion of practice.

6. Carolina Panthers defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder), defensive end Daeshon Hall (knee), linebacker Thomas Davis (rib) and center Ryan Kalil (neck) did not practice Thursday. Davis told reporters he expects to play against the Patriots, despite not practicing so far this week.

Defensive end Julius Peppers (rest), receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and defensive lineman Star Lotulelei (shoulder) returned to practice. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he expects Benjamin to play Sunday against New England.

Quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) also threw in practice for the second straight day, though he was listed as a limited participant.

But Cam Newton, who says his shoulder feels better than last week, is throwing for the second straight day. pic.twitter.com/wKEJwEZS2x â Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) September 28, 2017

7. The Dallas Cowboys announced defensive lineman Stephen Paea (knee) and linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) were only injured Cowboys to miss practice Thursday.

8. Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson suffered a groin injury at practice Thursday and is listed as limited.

9. Indianapolis Colts defensive back Vontae Davis (groin) is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Seahawks, telling the Colts' official website, "I'm a full-go, I'm a full-go."

10. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden announced tight end Jordan Reed (rib/sternum), running back Rob Kelley (rib), linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder) and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (shoulder) were limited in Thursday's practice.

11. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien expects receiver Will Fuller to make his return from a broken collarbone this weekend against the Tennessee Titans.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander did not participate in practice due to a hamstring injury.