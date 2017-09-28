Adrian Peterson misses practice with tweaked knee

Will Adrian Peterson be on the field when New Orleans battles the Dolphins in London?

The veteran Saints running back missed Thursday's practice, according to NFL Network's James Palmer, who is stationed across the sea.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Peterson "tweaked his knee a little in practice" on Wednesday, per a source informed of the situation, noting that the runner's absence was a "mix" of that setback along with taking a "veteran" break.

Peterson is coming off a game where he ran just nine times for 33 yards in a 34-13 romp over the Panthers. He's shown flashes of his remarkable running style this season, but Peterson's overall body of work -- 77 yards at 3.3 yards per carry -- has been underwhelming.

If Peterson were forced to miss time, Mark Ingram would loom as the obvious candidate for a big workload against the Dolphins, with exciting rookie Alvin Kamara playing a major role on passing downs -- something Peterson doesn't do to begin with.

Around The NFL will keep a close eye on Peterson's status as Sunday nears.