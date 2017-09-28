Myles Garrett returns to Cleveland Browns practice

No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett returned to the practice field Thursday for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain on Sept. 6.

Coach Hue Jackson foreshadowed Garrett's potential return to practice earlier this week.

"He's close," Jackson said Wednesday, via Scott Petrak. "I think there's a chance he'll practice this week before the week's out, so we'll see where we are after that."

Whether Garrett makes his NFL debut this Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals remains to be seen. If he does play, it will likely be on a snap count.

"If he is able to play, we might not play him the whole game," Jackson said. "So we'll see how that unfolds if he's able to go. We'll find out more as we go through the week."

Sitting at 0-3, the Browns' defense needs an athletic edge rusher of Garrett's talents to help disrupt the passer. Cleveland has compiled just six sacks through three games, with Christian Kirksey leading the team with 1.5.