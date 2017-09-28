Davante Adams taken off on stretcher after hard hit

Davante Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday night after receiving a hard hit to the helmet.

The Green Bay Packers announced that Adams has been taken to a hospital to undergo evaluations for a head and neck injury and the possibility of a concussion. The team adds that he is conscious and has movement in all of his extremities.

Adams was hit by Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan on a third-and-goal reception in the third quarter. Trevathan was penalized for unnecessary roughness, extending Green Bay's touchdown drive.

The Packers receiver exited the game with two receptions for 13 yards on the night.

Around the NFL will have more on Adams' condition as more information becomes available.