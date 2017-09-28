Injuries: Melvin Gordon (knee) to play on Sunday

Melvin Gordon's knee injury won't keep him out of this week's tilt versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Thursday morning that Gordon's knee is fine and he'll play Sunday.

Gordon was limited in practice on Wednesday and Lynn added the team would continue to monitor the running back.

The 24-year-old tailback is coming off a game in which he played just 49 percent of the team's snaps in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per Next Gen Stats, but showed speed to the edge, taking 17 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers will likely rotate Gordon and backup running back Branden Oliver again this week against the Eagles' sixth-ranked run defense.

Other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

1. The Chicago Bears added defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) to the injury report. Hicks is questionable to play in tonight's tilt against the Packers.

2. Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels (hip) is a game-time decision tonight. Daniels made significant process this week as NFL Network's Omar Ruiz notes, but will undergo further testing during pregame.

3. New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson tweaked his knee during practice on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Peterson subsequently sat out on Thursday.

4. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle) returned to practice Thursday.

5. Carolina Panthers defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder) and center Ryan Kalil (neck) did not practice Thursday. Defensive end Julius Peppers (rest), receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and defensive lineman Star Lotulelei (shoulder) returned to practice.

Quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) also threw in practice for the second straight day.