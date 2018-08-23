Fantasy What to Watch: Preseason Week 3

It's Preseason Week 3, aka The Dress Rehearsal. This is the week that we can expect to see starters get extended action as teams look to firm up the top of their depth charts. This is our last best chance to set our draft rankings on a weekend when plenty of leagues will have their drafts. Here are a few things to keep an eye on as we get ready to do this for real.

Thursday

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns

Eagles: If this is truly the dress rehearsal for the Eagles, we'll see plenty of Nick Foles. Does that mean we'll see Philly's Super Bowl MVP when Week 1 rolls around? That's still unknown. A big thing to watch will be how (or how much) Jay Ajayi is used after reports earlier in the week that he was dealing with a lower body injury. Alshon Jeffery's continued absence due to injury -- and expected placement on the PUP list to start the season -- opens opportunities for other receivers like Mike Wallace or Mack Hollins. It should also be interesting to watch how the Eagles deploy the tight end duo of Zach Ertz and rookie Dallas Goedert.

Browns: Head coach Hue Jackson has made it clear that Tyrod Taylor is the starter and will take the entirety of the first team snaps. That means we should get to see him with his panoply of weapons, minus perhaps Josh Gordon. Carlos Hyde has started to assert himself in the Browns backfield race and could see his ADP rise in the next few days. David Njoku has been a popular sleeper tight end pick this summer and could cement his status as a late-round option.

