Week 9 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Best RB matchups

Austin Ekeler at Eagles: The Eagles have given up the second-most fantasy PPG to RBs this season (30.45). That includes 109 rushing yards per game and nine rushing touchdowns -- but even more important for Ekeler, they give up 7.6 catches per game to RBs, the third-most in the NFL. Ekeler is always a must-start option, but he's in a strong matchup this week as well.

Boston Scott/Kenneth Gainwell/Jordan Howard vs. Chargers: This game features the two best RB matchups of the week. The Chargers allow the fifth-most fantasy PPG to RBs (27.47). They have allowed 132 rushing yards per game, by far the most in the NFL. They've also allowed 10 touchdowns to the position. Scott is the top option here and should be started as an RB2 or flex option. Gainwell would be the second option, as the Eagles could easily be chasing points here, and he will be the primary pass-catching back. Howard is in play in deeper leagues as he could find the end zone.

Other favorable RB matchups: ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ at Bengals, ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ vs. Falcons, Dalvin Cook at Ravens, ﻿Rex Burkhead﻿ at Dolphins.

Best WR matchups

Cooper Kupp/Robert Woods/Van Jefferson vs. Titans: Kupp is always in play, but he could go off against the Titans, who have allowed the most receptions per game (16.5), yards per game (216) and fantasy PPG (47.46) to receivers this year. They've also given up 12 touchdowns to receivers, tied for the second-most in the NFL. Kupp is the WR1 heading into Week 9. After a slow start, Woods has been playing well as of late, scoring 14.8 fantasy points or more in four of his last five games, with 11 in the other. He has a safe floor and high ceiling in this matchup. Van Jefferson has 13 targets in the past two games, as he has played more in the slot. He has topped double-digit fantasy points in each game. He is a deeper flex option, but he brings upside in this matchup.