Week 9 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

This week will be another tough one for some fantasy teams as both byes and injuries start to pile up. In Week 9, the Buccaneers, Washington Football Team, Lions and Seahawks will be on bye. But do not worry! This article, along with the rankings on NFL.com will give you everything you need to set those seasonal and daily lineups!
Best QB matchups
Jordan Love at Chiefs: This was originally suppose to be Aaron Rodgers, but he will miss the game due to COVID-19. We wish Rodgers a speedy recovery and return to the field! But, in the meantime, Love will be at the helm for the Packers. This will be Love's first career start. No pressure, just against Mahomes and the Chiefs in a highly anticipated game. But the matchup is great, as the Chiefs have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to QBs (23.14). Big name fantasy QBs like Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Ryan Tannehill have all topped 19 -- with three topping 30 against the Chiefs. But options like Baker Mayfield, Taylor Heinicke and Daniel Jones have been held in check. Love likely is more in that second group than the first. He is purely an option in two-QB leagues despite the matchup.
Kyler Murray at 49ers: The Niners are an interesting matchup for QBs. They have allowed 21.65 fantasy PPG to the position, the third-most in the NFL. But that is largely because they have allowed 35.6 rush yards per game and four rushing TDs to QBs, each the most in the league. Normally you would feel great about Murray being able to run here, but he has just 48 rushing yards in his last four games and was spotted in a walking boot after last Thursday night's game. He did say the ankle is feeling better. The Niners have allowed just 215 passing yards per game and 1.6 passing TDs per game. Murray is still a QB1, but if he is not running he is not the top 3 QB he was early on.
Other favorable QB matchups: Tyrod Taylor at Dolphins, Trevor Siemian vs. Falcons, Joe Burrow vs. Browns, Josh Allen at Jaguars.
Best RB matchups
Austin Ekeler at Eagles: The Eagles have given up the second-most fantasy PPG to RBs this season (30.45). That includes 109 rushing yards per game and nine rushing touchdowns -- but even more important for Ekeler, they give up 7.6 catches per game to RBs, the third-most in the NFL. Ekeler is always a must-start option, but he's in a strong matchup this week as well.
Boston Scott/Kenneth Gainwell/Jordan Howard vs. Chargers: This game features the two best RB matchups of the week. The Chargers allow the fifth-most fantasy PPG to RBs (27.47). They have allowed 132 rushing yards per game, by far the most in the NFL. They've also allowed 10 touchdowns to the position. Scott is the top option here and should be started as an RB2 or flex option. Gainwell would be the second option, as the Eagles could easily be chasing points here, and he will be the primary pass-catching back. Howard is in play in deeper leagues as he could find the end zone.
Other favorable RB matchups: Nick Chubb at Bengals, Alvin Kamara vs. Falcons, Dalvin Cook at Ravens, Rex Burkhead at Dolphins.
Best WR matchups
Cooper Kupp/Robert Woods/Van Jefferson vs. Titans: Kupp is always in play, but he could go off against the Titans, who have allowed the most receptions per game (16.5), yards per game (216) and fantasy PPG (47.46) to receivers this year. They've also given up 12 touchdowns to receivers, tied for the second-most in the NFL. Kupp is the WR1 heading into Week 9. After a slow start, Woods has been playing well as of late, scoring 14.8 fantasy points or more in four of his last five games, with 11 in the other. He has a safe floor and high ceiling in this matchup. Van Jefferson has 13 targets in the past two games, as he has played more in the slot. He has topped double-digit fantasy points in each game. He is a deeper flex option, but he brings upside in this matchup.
Brandin Cooks/Nico Collins vs. Dolphins: Miami has given up 43.63 fantasy PPG to WRs this season, the second-most in the NFL. That includes 195 yards per game and 12 touchdowns to receivers. They have already allowed 15-or-more fantasy points to nine receivers, with four topping 20. Cooks is in play in this matchup regardless of the QB, but he obviously gets a boost with Taylor suiting up. Collins is a deeper flex option.
Other favorable WR matchups: Falcons WRs at Saints, Diontae Johnson/Chase Claypool vs. Bears, Hunter Renfrow/Bryan Edwards at Giants.
Best TE matchups
Tyler Conklin at Ravens: Early in the season it seemed like the Ravens tight end woes may have been because they played Darren Waller and Travis Kelce. They did shut down T.J. Hockenson, but since they have allowed C.J. Uzomah (24.1), Noah Fant (16.6) and Jared Cook (12.5) to all have good fantasy games against them. Conklin has seen at least five targets and topped double-digit fantasy points in two straight games. He is a streaming option this week.
Dallas Goedert vs. Chargers: The Chargers have been very tough on wide receivers, but struggled against tight ends. They have allowed 17.6 fantasy PPG, the third-most in the NFL. They've been giving up 75 yards per game and five touchdowns so far to the position. Goedert is a TE1 each week on volume alone, but he gets a boost now cause of the matchup. He is also a strong daily option as he is not expensive.
Other favorable TE matchups: Marcedes Lewis at Chiefs, Jared Cook at Eagles, Evan Engram vs. Raiders.
Toughest QB matchups
Trevor Lawrence vs. Bills: The Bills have been the toughest matchup for QBs this season. They have allowed just 11.75 fantasy PPG to the position. That includes just eight total touchdowns -- passing or rushing, to go with 12 takeaways. Lawrence himself has been struggling. He is a low-end QB2 that should be benched unless desperate. The Bills defense is a must-start in this matchup.
Jimmy Garoppolo vs Cardinals: The Cards have allowed 14.03 fantasy PPG to QBs this season, the second-fewest in the NFL. That includes just 213 passing yards per game, and 12 total TDs, while having 13 giveaways. Jimmy G is purely a deeper option in this tough matchup.
Other tough QB matchups: Dak Prescott vs. Broncos, Jalen Hurts vs. Chargers, Sam Darnold at Patriots.
Toughest RB matchups
James Robinson/Carlos Hyde vs. Bills: Robinson missed practice to start the week, so his status this week is very much up in the air. If he misses time, Hyde starts in his place and becomes a volume dependent RB2. If Robinson suits up, he is a risky RB2 play. It may be best if he just sits, so that we know who will get the bulk of work, especially since its such a tough matchup. The Bills have issued just 16.57 fantasy PPG to RBs, the fewest in the NFL. That includes four touchdowns and just 97 yards per game.
Damien Harris at Panthers: The Panthers have given up 17.05 fantasy PPG to RBs, the second fewest in the NFL. They've allowed just four touchdowns and 106 yards per game to the position. Harris has been playing really well, scoring 14 or more fantasy points in three straight games. Harris can be started as a reliable RB2 despite the matchup. The rest of the Patriots backs cannot be trusted as their usage varies week-to-week.
Other tough RB matchups: Cordarrelle Patterson at Saints, Joe Mixon vs. Browns, Khalil Herbert at Steelers.
Toughest WR matchups
DeVonta Smith vs. Chargers: The Chargers have given up the fewest-fantasy PPG to receivers at just 25.99 per game. They have yet to allow 18 fantasy points to a receiver and only one has topped 75 yards against them, none reached 85. Smith has been struggling as of late, not scoring a TD since Week 1 and not topping 15 fantasy points in a month. Smith should be benched unless you are desperate.
Marvin Jones/Laviska Shenault/Jamal Agnew vs. Bills: The Bills have given up just 26.41 fantasy PPG to receivers, including just two touchdowns on the year. In case you haven't realized, the Jags all have a very tough matchup this week. If you start any, it should be Jones, who has been the top target, but even he has been inconsistent. Agnew would be the secondary option as he has seen more volume as of late, including 12 targets last week. He has topped double-digit fantasy points in three straight playing more out of the slot. But he is more of a safe floor, low-upside type of play. Shenault is only for the desperate.
Other tough WR matchups: Mike Williams/Keenan Allen at Eagles, Kadarius Toney vs. Raiders, Jakobi Meyers at Panthers.
Toughest TE matchups
George Kittle vs Cardinals: Kittle has been practicing this week, and it's looking like a Week 9 return is very possible. He gets a tough matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG (6.31) to tight ends this season. They've yet to allow a touchdown to the position. Still, unless you have another elite option at tight end, you role with Kittle.
Pat Freiermuth vs. Bears: The Bears have issued just 6.69 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the second-fewest in the NFL. That includes just 28 yards per game and one touchdown on the ceiling. Freiermuth saw more playing time and volume, and the rookie does bring some promise moving forward, but in this matchup he is more of a high-end TE2 for Week 9.
Other tough TE matchups: Dalton Schultz vs. Broncos, Panthers TEs vs. Patriots, Mark Andrews vs Vikings.
Notable Receivers with the Best WR/CB Matchups (per PFF):
- Cooper Kupp
- Stefon Diggs
- Davante Adams
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Deonte Harris
- Cole Beasley
- Allen Robinson
- Tyreek Hill
- Courtland Sutton
- Justin Jefferson
- DeVante Parker (now doubtful)
- Adam Thielen
- Marquise Brown
- Tim Patrick
- DJ Moore
- Jarvis Landry
- Emmanuel Sanders
- Van Jefferson
- Deebo Samuel
- Chase Claypool
Notable Receivers with the Toughest WR/CB Matchup (per PFF):
- Nico Collins
- Cedrick Wilson
- Jamal Agnew
- Zach Pascal
- Darius Slayton
- Jalen Reagor
- Robby Anderson
- Demarcus Robinson
- Laviska Shenault Jr.
- Mecole Hardman
- Kadarius Toney
- Allen Lazard
- Rashod Bateman
- Tyler Boyd
- Tajae Sharpe
- Brandon Aiyuk
- Christian Kirk
- Danny Amendola
- DeVonta Smith
- Russell Gage