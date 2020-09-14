Washington Football Team tops list of winners from NFL's opening Sunday

Never take this guy's greatness for granted. Never. After a highly limited offseason and a nonexistent preseason, the Seahawks were forced to fly 2,200 miles across the country for their season opener in Atlanta. And then Russ darn near pitched a perfect game. In a 38-25 win over the Falcons , Wilson completed 31 of his 35 passes (88.6 percent!) for 322 yards and four touchdowns, finishing with a 143.1 passer rating. Oh, and for good measure, he set up Seattle's second touchdown with an explosive 28-yard option run .

I thought Matt Ryan and the Falcons would win this game, and the Ice Man did throw for 450 yards. But he was just no match for his QB counterpart, who seems to do special things every time out nowadays. I cringe every time I hear people mention that Wilson has never received a single MVP vote. And as one of the AP voters responsible for such a surprising tidbit, I feel like I need to explain that we're only allowed to put one name on the ballot each year. Unlike some other sports, the NFL doesn't use ranked voting for its top individual honor. I wish we had a weighted system where you get 10 points for a first-place vote, five for a second, one for a third. But that's not the case. So Wilson remains a bona fide MVP candidate without a single MVP vote to his name. Maybe this is the year the future first-ballot Hall of Famer is the only name to put on the one-name ballot.