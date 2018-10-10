Top 10 trade candidates: The Le'Veon Bell conundrum

The Steelers have been calling around to test Bell's market, but an agreement is complicated by several factors. Bell can't be traded until he signs his $14.54 million franchise-tag tender. That will take some convincing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, as Bell believes his best chance to maximize value toward free agency is to report to Pittsburgh in the next few weeks and reclaim the role that helped him become the most productive back in football. Why risk struggling in an unfamiliar environment with so much at stake over the season's final two months? Bell's incentive isn't the only one in question. Would any of the limited number of teams with enough cap space to absorb Bell's hefty salary be willing to surrender significant draft capital for a two-month rental intent on testing his value?