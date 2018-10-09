Could RB-depleted Eagles trade for LeSean McCoy?

It's dot-connecting season in the NFL.

With the Philadelphia Eagles losing Jay Ajayi to an ACL tear and the Buffalo Bills in rebuild-mode, could LeSean McCoy made a return to Philly?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that there is interest in a homecoming for McCoy, but it remains to be seen if the two sides can make a deal work. With a game Thursday, it could be tricky for the Eagles, Rapoport noted.

It's worth pointing out that Eagles GM Howie Roseman is well known to look into many potential moves, even if nothing comes to fruition.

A previous report from Josh Reed of WIVB in Buffalo suggested the Eagles have already reached out to the Bills about a possible trade for McCoy.

Given that the defending Super Bowl winners remain in their championship window, it makes sense for Roseman to see if Buffalo is willing to part with the talented but aging running back.

It wouldn't be the first time Roseman checked in on McCoy's availability.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Up To The Minute on Tuesday that the GM had shown interest in a reunion with McCoy in the past.

"The Eagles, I had mentioned earlier on Good Morning Football, had checked in on McCoy before," Garafolo said. "So I would not be shocked if they do check in and at least see if the Bills would be willing to part with McCoy. I know there's a report out there from Buffalo that they've already done that. I cannot tell you that at this point. But knowing Howie Roseman, knowing the fact that he checks in on everything, and knowing that he has at least shown some interest in the past in at least talking about McCoy, that would not surprise me at all. Look, this window for this team is right now. "They've got a quarterback on a rookie deal who at some point is going to get an extension. He's eligible after this season for that to happen. So Roseman knows that now is the time where you can go all in and surround him with as much talent as possible."

For the Bills, it makes sense not to pay big money for a 30-year-old back who is making north of $6 million in 2018 and 2019. Selling McCoy, however, would strip down an already talent-deficient offense and put further pressure on rookie quarterback Josh Allen to carry the load. McCoy is coming off his best game of the season, an 85-yard, 24-carry day in a win over Tennessee.

It's not clear at this stage what sort of compensation the Eagles might offer to pry-away McCoy.

One thing is certain: in a winnable NFC East, even at 2-3, the Eagles' Super Bowl window remains open. As long as that remains the case, expect Roseman to inquire about any way he could make his team better. Even if McCoy isn't the same back that dashed for 1,300-plus yards each of his final two seasons the last time he wore Philly green, he'd provide a reliable weapon paired with Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Darren Sproles (when he returns healthy) in the backfield next to Carson Wentz.