Eagles RB Jay Ajayi out for season with torn ACL

Jay Ajayi wishes the Eagles had run the ball with more frequency during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings.

Unfortunately, the veteran running back won't have a chance to correct that situation anytime soon.

The team on Monday placed Ajayi on injured reserve, with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting the 25-year-old tore his ACL, a setback that will end his season.

It's unclear when Ajayi suffered the injury, but the runner missed a handful of snaps due to discomfort against the Vikings.

His absence leaves the Eagles thin at the position with just Corey Clement and Darren Sproles -- who both missed the Vikings game with injuries -- alongside Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams.

It's fair to wonder if Ajayi has played his final down in Philadelphia, with the back set to hit free agency this offseason. A fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2015, Ajayi logged 1,000-plus yards for Miami in his second season before landing in Philly via trade last autumn. He fit in well with the Eagles, plowing for 408 yards and a touchdown at 5.8 yards per attempt.

As for today's Eagles, one of the league's most active front offices must decide if it's time to mine the waiver wire -- or pursue a trade (read: Bell, Le'Veon) -- to galvanize a ground game that played such a massive role in the team's success a year ago.

One day after Ajayi lobbied for a larger place in the game plan, though, he's been thrust out of the picture entirely.