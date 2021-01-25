Three things to watch in Super Bowl LV; plus Packers, Bills takeaways

2) The Bills weren't ready Sunday. That doesn't say anything about their season. The Bills entered the AFC Championship Game ranked first in Football Outsiders' weighted DVOA, an efficiency metric that accounts for strength of schedule and gives extra weight to the end of the season. They went from 20th in expected points added offensively in 2019 to fourth in 2020. Their offensive line and pass-catching groups, once problems, were among the league's best. Allen played better and faster in his third season than even the biggest Allen diehards dared dream possible. The Bills weren't far from winning a Super Bowl, even if it felt like their defense wasn't going to stop Mahomes on Sunday, no matter what.

This is just what it's going to be like for AFC rivals in the Mahomes era. There will inevitably be relative down years for the Chiefs, just like there were for the Patriots during the Brady era in New England, but Mahomes is always going to be there. Allen just needs to make sure he consolidates his growth.

The Bills weren't quite balanced enough or ready for what the Ravens and Chiefs threw at them the last two weeks with very different game plans. Allen took too many sacks (four) Sunday and didn't recognize blitzes well. He needs to take a page from Mahomes and learn when to take easy, short completions. Still, nearly all the key parts of the explosive Bills offense will be back.

Linebacker ﻿Matt Milano﻿ and right tackle ﻿Daryl Williams﻿ are the team's two best free agents. The Bills are near the league's middle in cap space, per Over the Cap, which could force some tricky decisions on players like defensive ends ﻿Mario Addison﻿ (with a cap number of $10.225 million and a dead-money figure of $4 million) and ﻿Jerry Hughes﻿ (cap number of $9.45 million and a dead-money figure of $2.1 million) and receiver John Brown (cap figure of $9.75 million and a dead-money figure of $1.6 million). And then there's the fact that Allen will be eligible for a significant extension this offseason.

McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have earned the full benefit of the doubt that they will make the right decisions. It is always difficult to get back to the AFC Championship Game, but the offensive foundation they laid with Allen points to annual contention.