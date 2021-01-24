Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes suffering from turf toe, not 100 percent

Published: Jan 24, 2021 at 06:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, that is not the only injury concern for the former MVP.

Sources say Mahomes was diagnosed with turf toe in his left foot following the Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns, an injury that limited his effectiveness on the field last week and during practice this week.

Mahomes currently has no injury status and took almost all of the reps during the week of practice that more closely resembled a slew of walk-throughs. When he cleared protocol, his injury status was removed and he'll play vs. the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Of the toe, Mahomes said, "The next day was very sore, and every single day since then it's gotten a lot better."

As of now, there is not necessarily a belief that Mahomes will need surgery on the plantar plate injury. However, a source said that he'll be re-evaluated following the season by a foot specialist to determine if he'll need surgery.

Mahomes suffered no ill effects or symptoms from being in the concussion protocol, and the toe was deemed a bigger issue.

As for being in the concussion protocol, the Chiefs did not specifically say that Mahomes had a concussion. When referring to it, coach Andy Reid said Mahomes is "in the protocol" without saying that Mahomes had a concussion.

Mahomes was placed in the protocol after he was taken to the ground last weekend and faltered and staggered while attempting to walk. That alone was enough to place him in the protocol.

As one source explained, whether Mahomes specifically had a concussion or not is not relevant. When a player has a transient neurological event, the goal is to make sure his brain has fully recovered by the time he takes the field.

All concussions are different and all symptoms are different. But once there is an alteration in brain function (as shown by the tests from a neurologist), he's in the protocol.

That's why Mahomes, whose verbal concussion test included one missed question, was placed in the protocol and eventually ruled out. The fact that he suffered no symptoms this week is positive.

"I'll be out there and be myself," Mahomes said.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Texans staying patient, examining diverse head coach candidate list

The Houston Texans are the last team standing in this head coaching cycle, and the franchise intends to take its time as it continues the search for its next leader.
news

Patriots considered trading for Stefon Diggs prior to blockbuster Vikings-Bills deal

The blockbuster trade that sent All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Vikings to the Bills ended up working out for all parties involved. A last-minute offer from the Patriots, however, could have led to drastically different results.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire expected to play against Bills 

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Lions to hire former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator

The Lions are hiring former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW