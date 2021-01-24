Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes suffering from turf toe, not 100 percent

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, that is not the only injury concern for the former MVP.

Sources say Mahomes was diagnosed with turf toe in his left foot following the Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns, an injury that limited his effectiveness on the field last week and during practice this week.

Mahomes currently has no injury status and took almost all of the reps during the week of practice that more closely resembled a slew of walk-throughs. When he cleared protocol, his injury status was removed and he'll play vs. the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Of the toe, Mahomes said, "The next day was very sore, and every single day since then it's gotten a lot better."

As of now, there is not necessarily a belief that Mahomes will need surgery on the plantar plate injury. However, a source said that he'll be re-evaluated following the season by a foot specialist to determine if he'll need surgery.

Mahomes suffered no ill effects or symptoms from being in the concussion protocol, and the toe was deemed a bigger issue.

As for being in the concussion protocol, the Chiefs did not specifically say that Mahomes had a concussion. When referring to it, coach Andy Reid said Mahomes is "in the protocol" without saying that Mahomes had a concussion.

Mahomes was placed in the protocol after he was taken to the ground last weekend and faltered and staggered while attempting to walk. That alone was enough to place him in the protocol.

As one source explained, whether Mahomes specifically had a concussion or not is not relevant. When a player has a transient neurological event, the goal is to make sure his brain has fully recovered by the time he takes the field.

All concussions are different and all symptoms are different. But once there is an alteration in brain function (as shown by the tests from a neurologist), he's in the protocol.

That's why Mahomes, whose verbal concussion test included one missed question, was placed in the protocol and eventually ruled out. The fact that he suffered no symptoms this week is positive.