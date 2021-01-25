Bruce Arians' NFL career résumé nearly complete as Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl LV

Sometimes you do the wrong thing for the right reasons. For Bruce Arians, that meant walking away from coaching in 2018 because of health reasons.

Arians considered himself a lifer, the type who was going to have to be kicked out of the game. But three cancer surgeries and other health concerns over a 10-year period caused him to grab the hand of his wife, Christine, and walk away from his contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

It was a difficult decision, one he tried to soften by doing some broadcasting work. But the feeling wasn't the same as being on the sideline or in the middle of a practice field. He missed the action. For individuals like him, football is a lot like the Hotel California: You can check out, but you can never leave.

"I was with Bruce writing our book during his final two seasons with the Cardinals, and he repeatedly told me that he didn't believe his career would be complete unless he won a Super Bowl as a head coach," said Lars Anderson, who along with Arians authored The Quarterback Whisperer: How to Build an Elite NFL Quarterback in a text Sunday evening. "We talked frequently during his time in TV and it was clear that there was this hole in his life. You could just feel this when you were around him; he felt like he still had unfinished business in the NFL."

In his second season since returning to football, Arians is as close to completing that business as he has ever been. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-26 on Sunday at Lambeau Field to advance to Super Bowl LV, where they will host the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Raymond James Stadium.

It will be the first time since 1966 that a team has played for an NFL championship in its home stadium, and the fact that Arians, now 68, will be a part of it, seems fitting considering his wait for this moment feels just as long. His career has been the definition of patience and perseverance, at least on the professional level.

He spent six seasons as the head coach at Temple University in the 1980s and dreamed of one day being an NFL head coach, but one season in the pro game morphed into another, and after nearly two decades on staffs in Kansas City, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, he thought his time had passed.

Then former Colts coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. Arians took over as the interim and led Indianapolis to a 9-3 finish, prompting the Cardinals to hire him the following season. He got them as far as the NFC Championship Game during the 2015 season, but one season later, his health began to deteriorate. In August of 2016, he was treated for symptoms associated with diverticulitis; in November, he underwent tests after experiencing chest pains following a game at Minnesota; and in February of 2017, he had surgery to remove cancerous cells from a kidney.

Asked Sunday to put his career journey into perspective, he said: "It'd be really hard. It'd probably take a long time. For me, there were times when I never thought [coaching a team to a Super Bowl] would happen. I never thought I would get a head coaching job. After the cancer scare in Arizona, sitting out that year and then coming back, this has been the most rewarding year of coaching in my life."