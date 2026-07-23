 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Sean McVay: Aaron Donald 'thinking about' potential return but still going 'through his process' 

Published: Jul 23, 2026 at 06:39 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Aaron Donald comeback story continues to have legs as we approach training camp.

Rumors of the three-time Defensive Player of the Year returning sprouted legs the moment the Los Angeles Rams executed the Myles Garrett trade. As of yet, there has been no firm indicator one way or another, even as speculation tends to suggest Donald will indeed rejoin the Rams at some point this season.

During an interview with Jason LaCanfora of "The Daily Flock" podcast, coach Sean McVay said that Donald is still going through the stages of making a decision.

"I have crossed paths with Aaron Donald," McVay said. "What's special is, we have a really special relationship. It's way bigger than football. I've heard him say it before, and it means the world to me -- and I feel the same -- it's family with us. He's done so much for me. I love the man he is. I love the husband, the father, the son -- he represents a lot of the things that are right.

"And what he's going to do is, he is thinking about this. He's going to go through his process. And the one thing about Aaron Donald is, what he does, he does it full speed ahead."

Related Links

McVay's comments mesh with reports that suggest that before announcing any comeback, Donald wants to get into something as close to football shape as he can. After two seasons out of football, the 10-time Pro Bowler wants to ensure he can still play at a certain level before committing to return.

The Rams, who report to training camp on Saturday, will wait patiently for Donald to decide. They don't need the 35-year-old in camp. Frankly, they can afford to wait into the season to give him as much ramp-up time as he requires. If Donald returns, it wouldn't be with the thought that he'd play a full slate of 50-or-so snaps a game. If he's able to dominate for 25-30 reps a tilt as a rotational player, that would be enough.

L.A. won't push Donald for a decision anytime soon. The goal isn't Week 1. The Rams' eyes are on a Super Bowl. Donald's return, if it happens, will be with January on the mind.

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 60-53: Davante Adams returns; Fred Warner falls after season cut short

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Free-agent WR Tyreek Hill provides update after season-ending injury: 'No power in my left leg'

Tyreek Hill continues to rehab from his ghastly leg injury as the season approaches. In a social media post on Wednesday, the ex-Dolphins receiver said he "feels good" but isn't ready to reveal a return timetable.

news

Liam Coen hypes Bhayshul Tuten: Jaguars expecting RB to have 'a big year'

The Jacksonville Jaguars' running back room will have a competition for snaps during training camp, but second-year RB Bhayshul Tuten has a path to win the top spot.

news

NFL Network: Jimmy Garoppolo open to playing after considering retirement

After contemplating calling it a career earlier this offseason, free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has decided not to retire and would come back to play in the right situation, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Chiefs unveil renderings for new Kansas stadium set to open in 2031

The Chiefs' new home is taking shape. Kansas City released initial renderings Wednesday for its new enclosed stadium set to open in 2031.

news

NFL news roundup: Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett reports to training camp; Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori had ankle surgery

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cardinals, Panthers first teams to fully report to training camp ahead of 2026 NFL season

The reporting has commenced. Veterans for the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers report to training camps on Wednesday, the first non-rookies to do so ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

news

Deebo Samuel: I still have 'at least three, four good years left'

Veteran receiver Deebo Samuel remains a free agent as training camps are set to kick off next week.

news

John Harbaugh on Cam Skattebo's botched backflip: 'Dude, at least stick it'

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh took a joking stance when asked about Cam Skattebo's missed flip over the weekend.

news

NFL news roundup: Panthers RT Taylor Moton to miss start of '26 due to blood clots; Jaycee Horn on NFI

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Report: Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks agrees to three-year, $51.3M extension

The Dolphins have officially locked up all three of their franchise pillars. Miami agreed with Jordyn Brooks on a three-year, $51.3 million contract extension that includes $35 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN.