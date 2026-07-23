Sean McVay: Aaron Donald 'thinking about' potential return but still going 'through his process' 

The Aaron Donald comeback story continues to have legs as we approach training camp.
Rumors of the three-time Defensive Player of the Year returning sprouted legs the moment the Los Angeles Rams executed the Myles Garrett trade. As of yet, there has been no firm indicator one way or another, even as speculation tends to suggest Donald will indeed rejoin the Rams at some point this season.
During an interview with Jason LaCanfora of "The Daily Flock" podcast, coach Sean McVay said that Donald is still going through the stages of making a decision.
"I have crossed paths with Aaron Donald," McVay said. "What's special is, we have a really special relationship. It's way bigger than football. I've heard him say it before, and it means the world to me -- and I feel the same -- it's family with us. He's done so much for me. I love the man he is. I love the husband, the father, the son -- he represents a lot of the things that are right.
"And what he's going to do is, he is thinking about this. He's going to go through his process. And the one thing about Aaron Donald is, what he does, he does it full speed ahead."
McVay's comments mesh with reports that suggest that before announcing any comeback, Donald wants to get into something as close to football shape as he can. After two seasons out of football, the 10-time Pro Bowler wants to ensure he can still play at a certain level before committing to return.
The Rams, who report to training camp on Saturday, will wait patiently for Donald to decide. They don't need the 35-year-old in camp. Frankly, they can afford to wait into the season to give him as much ramp-up time as he requires. If Donald returns, it wouldn't be with the thought that he'd play a full slate of 50-or-so snaps a game. If he's able to dominate for 25-30 reps a tilt as a rotational player, that would be enough.
L.A. won't push Donald for a decision anytime soon. The goal isn't Week 1. The Rams' eyes are on a Super Bowl. Donald's return, if it happens, will be with January on the mind.