Sean McVay: Aaron Donald 'thinking about' potential return but still going 'through his process' 

The Aaron Donald comeback story continues to have legs as we approach training camp.

Rumors of the three-time Defensive Player of the Year returning sprouted legs the moment the Los Angeles Rams executed the Myles Garrett trade. As of yet, there has been no firm indicator one way or another, even as speculation tends to suggest Donald will indeed rejoin the Rams at some point this season.

During an interview with Jason LaCanfora of "The Daily Flock" podcast, coach Sean McVay said that Donald is still going through the stages of making a decision.

"I have crossed paths with Aaron Donald," McVay said. "What's special is, we have a really special relationship. It's way bigger than football. I've heard him say it before, and it means the world to me -- and I feel the same -- it's family with us. He's done so much for me. I love the man he is. I love the husband, the father, the son -- he represents a lot of the things that are right.