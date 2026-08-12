Deshaun Watson to start Browns' first preseason game vs. Bears; Shedeur Sanders slated for next week

Deshaun Watson is first up in Cleveland's quarterback battle.

The 30-year-old signal-caller will start for the Browns in their preseason opener against the Bears on Saturday in Chicago, the team announced Wednesday.

Shedeur Sanders will start in Cleveland's second preseason game, the team added.

"I'm super excited," Watson said ahead of Wednesday's practice, via the team's official site. "All the hard work that I put in with the training staff, with my team, my personal team, to get to this stage has been tremendous for me. So, I'm super excited for those opportunities and can't wait for it."

New head coach Todd Monken has conducted a battle for the starting job throughout the offseason and hasn't provided many hints on who is leading at this stage, leaving the race to be interpreted by those covering the team. Early in camp, Sanders appeared to be ahead of Watson, but Watson's improvement over the weekend seemed to narrow the competition.