 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL Network: Jimmy Garoppolo open to playing after considering retirement

Published: Jul 22, 2026 at 08:09 PM
Author Image
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A life of leisure and looking good doing it will apparently be put off for Jimmy Garoppolo.

After contemplating calling it a career earlier this offseason, Garoppolo has decided not to retire and would come back to play in the right situation, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

A 12-season NFL veteran with two Super Bowl rings won during his time with the New England Patriots, Garoppolo was with the Los Angeles Rams the last two seasons as Matthew Stafford's backup.

There is nothing imminent, per Garafolo, who added it might take an injury to a quarterback or the need for a veteran to get into the mix.

Related Links

Re-joining the Rams would seem to be an option.

For a time, it seemed as though the Arizona Cardinals were, but Garoppolo coming back to L.A. is something Sean McVay would love. 2026 No. 13 pick Ty Simpson competing with Stetson Bennett for Los Angeles' No. 2 job likely isn't ideal. Getting Garoppolo back to provide a veteran just-in-case option behind Stafford would seemingly be advantageous and wouldn't seem to be a move that would hinder Simpson's development.

Though 12 seasons, Garoppolo has played in 85 games with 64 starts -- 55 coming for the San Francisco 49ers. He's 43-21-0 as a starter with 15,828 passing yards to his credit along with 96 touchdown passes and 52 interceptions. He's also 4-2 as a starter in the playoffs.

Garoppolo, 34, boasts the experience any playoff contender would love in a backup or the veteran acumen to push a high-profile rookie.

Related Content

news

Chiefs unveil renderings for new Kansas stadium set to open in 2031

The Chiefs' new home is taking shape. Kansas City released initial renderings Wednesday for its new enclosed stadium set to open in 2031.

news

NFL news roundup: Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett reports to training camp; Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori had ankle surgery

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 60-55: Jalen Hurts falls after 3 years in top 20; five straight for Lamb

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Cardinals, Panthers first teams to fully report to training camp ahead of 2026 NFL season

The reporting has commenced. Veterans for the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers report to training camps on Wednesday, the first non-rookies to do so ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

news

Deebo Samuel: I still have 'at least three, four good years left'

Veteran receiver Deebo Samuel remains a free agent as training camps are set to kick off next week.

news

John Harbaugh on Cam Skattebo's botched backflip: 'Dude, at least stick it'

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh took a joking stance when asked about Cam Skattebo's missed flip over the weekend.

news

NFL news roundup: Panthers RT Taylor Moton to miss start of '26 due to blood clots; Jaycee Horn on NFI

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Report: Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks agrees to three-year, $51.3M extension

The Dolphins have officially locked up all three of their franchise pillars. Miami agreed with Jordyn Brooks on a three-year, $51.3 million contract extension that includes $35 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN.

news

Jets reveal alternate 'White Out' helmet for Week 2 home opener vs. Packers

The Jets will wear their alternate "White Out" look in Week 2. The design of the helmet is the inverse of the green-and-white coloring of the primary shells.

news

Shedeur Sanders working with Deshaun Watson ahead of QB battle: 'Best version of ourselves'

Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson prepared for their QB competition by recently training together with several of the Browns' skill players. Sanders said that working together for the greater good is a primary goal.

news

Texans WR Nico Collins clarifies why he was limited during offseason workouts

Nico Collins was held out of some offseason workouts, but said it wasn't due to an injury, but rather part of the Texans' plan.