NFL Network: Jimmy Garoppolo open to playing after considering retirement

A life of leisure and looking good doing it will apparently be put off for Jimmy Garoppolo.
After contemplating calling it a career earlier this offseason, Garoppolo has decided not to retire and would come back to play in the right situation, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.
A 12-season NFL veteran with two Super Bowl rings won during his time with the New England Patriots, Garoppolo was with the Los Angeles Rams the last two seasons as Matthew Stafford's backup.
There is nothing imminent, per Garafolo, who added it might take an injury to a quarterback or the need for a veteran to get into the mix.
Re-joining the Rams would seem to be an option.
For a time, it seemed as though the Arizona Cardinals were, but Garoppolo coming back to L.A. is something Sean McVay would love. 2026 No. 13 pick Ty Simpson competing with Stetson Bennett for Los Angeles' No. 2 job likely isn't ideal. Getting Garoppolo back to provide a veteran just-in-case option behind Stafford would seemingly be advantageous and wouldn't seem to be a move that would hinder Simpson's development.
Though 12 seasons, Garoppolo has played in 85 games with 64 starts -- 55 coming for the San Francisco 49ers. He's 43-21-0 as a starter with 15,828 passing yards to his credit along with 96 touchdown passes and 52 interceptions. He's also 4-2 as a starter in the playoffs.
Garoppolo, 34, boasts the experience any playoff contender would love in a backup or the veteran acumen to push a high-profile rookie.