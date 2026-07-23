NFL Network: Jimmy Garoppolo open to playing after considering retirement

Re-joining the Rams would seem to be an option.

For a time, it seemed as though the Arizona Cardinals were, but Garoppolo coming back to L.A. is something Sean McVay would love. 2026 No. 13 pick Ty Simpson competing with Stetson Bennett for Los Angeles' No. 2 job likely isn't ideal. Getting Garoppolo back to provide a veteran just-in-case option behind Stafford would seemingly be advantageous and wouldn't seem to be a move that would hinder Simpson's development.

Though 12 seasons, Garoppolo has played in 85 games with 64 starts -- 55 coming for the San Francisco 49ers. He's 43-21-0 as a starter with 15,828 passing yards to his credit along with 96 touchdown passes and 52 interceptions. He's also 4-2 as a starter in the playoffs.