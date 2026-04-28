Report: Ravens signing undrafted Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia to three-year deal

The 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up threw for 3,539 yards with a 71% completion rate, 29:8 TD to INT ratio, and added 862 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores in 13 starts this past season. Pavia became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted since Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch in 2014 and the first runner-up not to get drafted since Iowa's Brad Banks in 2003.

At 5-foot-10, Pavia brings moxie and an ability to throw on the move, but his size and questionable deep accuracy led to him falling out of the draft. His mobility fits well with the Ravens' offense behind Lamar Jackson.

Pavia joins a QB room led by the two-time MVP Jackson and veteran backup Tyler Huntley. The Ravens also signed undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.