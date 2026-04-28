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Report: Ravens signing undrafted Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia to three-year deal

Published: Apr 28, 2026 at 02:16 PM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Baltimore didn't wait for a tryout to sign undrafted quarterback Diego Pavia.

The Ravens inked the Vanderbilt product to a three-year free-agent deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Baltimore was reportedly set to have a tryout with Pavia this weekend, but decided to sign him in advance. The QB was also placed on the CFL's negotiation list for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

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The 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up threw for 3,539 yards with a 71% completion rate, 29:8 TD to INT ratio, and added 862 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores in 13 starts this past season. Pavia became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted since Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch in 2014 and the first runner-up not to get drafted since Iowa's Brad Banks in 2003.

At 5-foot-10, Pavia brings moxie and an ability to throw on the move, but his size and questionable deep accuracy led to him falling out of the draft. His mobility fits well with the Ravens' offense behind Lamar Jackson.

Pavia joins a QB room led by the two-time MVP Jackson and veteran backup Tyler Huntley. The Ravens also signed undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Starting as an offseason arm, Pavia will have a shot to potentially earn a No. 3 role or a spot on the practice squad in Baltimore with a good showing.

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