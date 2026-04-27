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Undrafted Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia could become a Baltimore Raven ... or Winnipeg Blue Bomber

Published: Apr 27, 2026 at 06:03 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Just more than four months ago, Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Now, he's an invitee to Baltimore Ravens rookie camp and drawing interest from the Canadian Football League.

Pavia, who ESPN reported accepted an invitation to Ravens minicamp on Sunday, has been placed on the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers negotiation list.

Each CFL team holds a negotiation list that features up to 45 prospective players who are either unsigned or playing in another professional league, including the NFL, or in college. Teams hold exclusive CFL negotiating rights with players on their lists.

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Pavia became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted since Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch in 2014. Following his loss to Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, the 2026 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick, in the Heisman voting, Pavia infamously posted on social media, "F--- ALL THE VOTERS."

Long on accomplishments and big on talk, Pavia was a second-team All-American, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner last season for Vandy.

However, at 5-foot-10, 207 pounds and perhaps with the worries about a high-profile distraction, Pavia not only went undrafted, he wasn't even signed as an undrafted free agent. He's just received an invitation to attend rookie camp.

He brings oodles of moxie and confidence. Pavia boasts extreme competitiveness as a dual-threat quarterback who can create with his arm and legs.

After two seasons at New Mexico, Pavia helped jumpstart the Vanderbilt program the past two years. The 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up threw for 3,539 yards with a 70.6% completion rate, 29:8 TD-to-INT ratio, and added 862 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores in 13 starts this past season.

The thickly built quarterback flashes point-guard attributes, including excellent accuracy on the move. He thrived in RPOs, able to pull the trigger quickly and adapt to flowing movement. His quick feet allowed him to avoid initial pressure, and his pinpoint accuracy on short and intermediate throws frustrates defenses. Pavia is a gamer who boasts football smarts and the confidence to raise all boats.

His lack of size is an issue behind NFL offensive lines, as his vision can be restricted without a moving pocket. Pavia also lacks anticipation throws and has a fluttering deep ball that fades, which are concerns transitioning to the next level.

Just whether he's able to transition to the next level, in the NFL or CFL, remains to be seen.

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