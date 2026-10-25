Rams WR Puka Nacua (calf) active for Sunday's game vs. Raiders

A two-time Pro Bowler, Nacua has battled through a list of injuries this season that is already quite lengthy, considering it is only Week 7.

Nacua dealt with psoas soreness during training camp, then missed two games due to a hip issue.

He's put up gaudy numbers regardless, amassing 417 yards and a touchdown on 37 receptions, and his latest ailment luckily will not prevent him from suiting up for the Rams, who have been hit with an onslaught of injuries while underperforming expectations thus far to go 2-4.

Though Los Angeles will be without its other top wideout, Davante Adams, who is expected to miss six to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury, Matthew Stafford still has a number of of other pass catchers to work with against Las Vegas.

Konata Mumpfield flashed in one of the outings Nacua previously missed, hauling in four catches for 93 yards and a score against the Broncos. There's also Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington on the WR corps, Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson figure to feature prominently in the team's tight end-heavy sets, and the running back duo of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum consists of two capable pass catchers.

As long as he feels good throughout the game, though, Nacua should lead the way as he's been wont to do for the Rams.

Los Angeles will look to get back in the win column against the Raiders (3-3) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.