The Rams' backs are against the wall at 2-4, but this is not the team to bury

LOS ANGELES -- The rain fell in buckets over the Los Angeles Rams practice fields on Wednesday. Inside the facility, they were working through a storm.

They had just lost a home game to the Arizona Cardinals despite being 12.5-point favorites, falling to 2-4. And the players they're counting on to carry them out of another early-season hole are falling like those raindrops.

Four starters are headed to injured reserve, including one of the offense's engines. Their best defensive player isn't ready to return yet. A new kicker is here yet again. And now more defensive starters are battling injuries, too.

"I'll never forget when Mike Tomlin first called me after I got this job," coach Sean McVay said. "He said, 'Hey, congratulations,' all that stuff. He says, 'How's that tube?' I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'That tube of s-- that never stops coming down over your head when you're a head coach.'"

The Rams' backs are against the wall just six weeks into a season that so many expected them to dominate. The preseason Super Bowl favorites are up against the standings and their own health with 11 games to go in what could be the final NFL season for Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams and Aaron Donald.

But as bleak as it might look to lose Adams, defensive end Kobie Turner, defensive tackle Poona Ford and newly signed kicker Blake Grupe to IR, history suggests the Rams are not a team to bury. That was a mistake in 2023 and 2024, when they rebounded from 3-6 and 1-4, respectively, to finish with 10 wins and a playoff berth.

There's a ray of light in these clouded times. It lives in the heartbeat of the men who have pulled through it before.

"Man, my confidence is still as high as ever," running back and captain Kyren Williams said. "We know what we've got on our team and in this locker room. We come to practice every single week. That's why we can't lose our focus. We can't lose what matters the most, and that's the work."

After falling just short of the Super Bowl last season, the Rams built the ceiling of this year's team on credit by trading two first-round picks, a second-round pick and two third-rounders to land All-Pro defenders Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie. They've put off re-signing top players in contract years, including All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua, so they could make this all-in push and try to reassess after the confetti falls, as they did in 2021.

The 2023 and 2024 teams saw bye weeks that allowed them to rest up, self-scout and roll out new plans of attack. Those teams went a combined 16-4 after the bye. This year's break doesn't come for another month.

But if the Rams reach that Week 11 bye without taking another loss, they'll have a chance to do the same. They will play four games before then against the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders and Cardinals in which they are favored by at least 4.5 points in each matchup, according to DraftKings. Of course, they can't take any of them for granted, given they just lost to the Cardinals.

To start taking care of teams below their talent level, the Rams will need to wash clean with some structural and execution fixes.

One will start with the return of Alaric Jackson at left tackle. His one-game suspension against the Cardinals thrust 36-year-old backup David Quessenberry into his first start in three seasons. Quessenberry was serviceable as a replacement, but without Jackson's steady presence in pass protection, the Rams shifted into even more of a three-tight end offense, which isn't performing at last season's level, partly because its mismatch option, Terrance Ferguson, has been out.

The Cardinals responded with heavy blitzes, and Stafford acknowledged after the game that he felt "squeamish" in the pocket. Now that the offensive line has all five starters back, it must return to the level it played last season, when it paved the way for the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense. It has to start by eliminating the procedural and red zone penalties that have killed drives.

"We won't win a game unless we figure out how not to beat ourselves," McVay said.

Behind that offensive line, the Rams must lean into more of the run game. Williams and Blake Corum both averaged more than 4.7 yards per carry against the Cardinals but had just 19 rushes combined. Both backs are also at 4.7 yards per carry or better on the season, but it's felt lost as the Rams lead the NFL in passing attempts and rank 20th in rushing attempts. That lack of volume caps the pair when explosiveness hasn't been there, as they still haven't broken off a run for more than 30 yards.

Until Ferguson returns from IR, it'll be harder to manipulate personnel in three-tight end sets. With Adams out, the Rams will likely face more stacked boxes. But they do have a potential remedy in Tutu Atwell. Though the sixth-year Rams receiver still isn't seeing the ball, what he is doing in his limited opportunities is stretch the field to back up safeties, which has opened up the intermediate portion for the dig, over and post routes that Stafford thrives with.

That shift could allow the Rams to feed Nacua earlier in games rather than waiting for more tempo situations in the second half to get him rolling. Last week, Nacua saw just three targets before the Rams' final drive. He'll see many more double-teams with Adams out, and he'll need to perform through them. He and Stafford will simply have to be the two best players on the field like they were last season, just this time without Adams as the third wheel.

"I just feel even more responsibility to try to be as good as I can be to help us continue to win," Stafford said. "In some of those guys' instances where they're going to have opportunities to hopefully come back and play for us, make sure that when they come back and play for us, it's meaningful stuff for them."

If the offense can get back to scoring early in games, it can set the defense up to make the plays it's designed for. The Rams' defense ranks third in the league in yards allowed and 10th in DVOA but is tied for 27th in sacks and 22nd in turnovers.

Garrett's absence after trading Jared Verse has been glaring, as the Rams miss impact off the edge and the predictable math of double-teams, some of which are now shifting to Donald. Donald has been quiet in the box score and in pressure rate, though he is consistently manipulating run plays with his ability to win off the snap with leverage. The load will get heavier on him with Ford and Turner on IR, which puts pressure on Braden Fiske to step up in the inside-outside role Turner thrived in.

The Rams have a bottom-10 run defense that will be more compromised without Ford, and it might play this Sunday without linebacker Nate Landman, who is in the concussion protocol. The best remedy the Rams have is to force teams to throw. That will allow the pass rush and secondary to play downhill and hunt for sacks and turnovers. That will require a balance between the man coverage concepts that fit McDuffie and Jaylen Watson best and zone principles that allow safeties Quentin Lake, Kam Curl and Kam Kinchens to jump routes with eyes on the quarterback.

If the Rams get through the next four games at 3-1 or 4-0, they can reach the bye week and start getting some of these key players back, such as Turner, Garrett and Ferguson. McVay teams traditionally soar as the season progresses, as he finds schematic tweaks and self-scouting to form an offensive identity that doesn't exist as much when the season begins after his starters skip the preseason.

The trade deadline arrives on Nov. 10, and the Rams can consider help for what's missing, though the resources are limited for a major move after emptying most of their Day 1 and 2 picks for Garrett and McDuffie. But in a year this critical, they must consider burning more reserves to make real use of the moves they've already made.

The special teams issues are going to be difficult to solve in-season because they always are. The Rams need reliability from new kicker Brandon McManus, who has been strong on kickoffs but hasn't had many yet with the new rules.

They could use a trade for a core special-teamer to help raise the boats, and one such option is Indianapolis Colts All-Pro gunner Ashton Dulin, who could be available amid an expected fire sale and whom Rams special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone originally developed as an undrafted free agent.

The Rams have to climb back from an early hole to win 10 games and make the playoffs, as they did in 2023 and 2024. If they can do that and field a healthy roster with Stafford, Nacua, Garrett, McDuffie, Donald and Adams, and with McVay running the ship, they'd still have the foundation of the team they dreamed of being this season.

The skies are dark right now, but it's also just Week 7. The Rams have opportunity and pressure ahead, and they badly need a breakthrough.

"It's about having faith," Williams said, "that the work we put in every single week will come to shine."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.