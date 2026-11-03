Bears-Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football': What We Learned from Chicago's 34-17 win

Next Gen Stats Insight for Bears-Seahawks (via NFL Pro): Caleb Williams completed 10 of his 15 play-action pass attempts (66.7%) for 109 yards and one touchdown against the Seahawks. His 47.2% play-action rate is his highest this season and the fourth-highest by a quarterback this season (minimum 25 attempts).

NFL Research: The Bears became the first team in NFL history to beat both Super Bowl participants from the previous season in back-to-back prime-time games.