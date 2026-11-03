Bears-Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football': What We Learned from Chicago's 34-17 win
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- Chicago makes another statement as contenders. The Bears beat the reigning AFC champion last week at home. As an encore, they went ahead and took down the reigning Super Bowl champions on the road at Lumen Field, one of the most formidable stadiums in the league for visiting teams. The latter victory was perhaps their most impressive of the season. Chicago led wire-to-wire, immediately quieting Seattle’s home crowd by forcing a three-and-out and following it up with an 80-yard touchdown march that took 17 plays, the most against Seattle on a TD drive in 10 years, per NFL Research. Caleb Williams threw for 247 yards against a defense that had been allowing 144.4 passing yards per game, with no previous signal-caller going over 176 yards. The Bears offense put up 363 yards total, another high allowed by the Seahawks, who are one of three teams in the past 20 seasons to allow 301 or fewer yards in each of their first seven games. Chicago’s defense was swarming, sacking Sam Darnold three times, picking him off once, and holding Seattle to 252 total yards -- only 1 more than the Seahawks’ season low. And the special teams? That unit blocked a critical field goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter, when the game was still close. The Bears set the tone early, responded when necessary and outlasted the champs for what turned out to be a comfortable margin of victory. Who would deny them as contenders at this point?
- Seahawks aren’t playing complementary football. Seattle’s defense fought about as courageously as a unit could while giving up 34 points. For much of the night, as the Seahawks’ offense floundered, the defense kept them in it, holding the Bears to six points over their last five first-half possessions after the odyssey that was Chicago’s opening TD drive. The defense also forced a three-and-out right after halftime, which the offense rudely paid back with its fourth three-and-out of the game. In the end, the Dark Side D wore down, at fault for the points allowed but hardly the reason the Seahawks lost. Sam Darnold and Co. were completely outmatched. They went one of 11 on third down, a symptom of offensive coordinator Brian Fleury’s confounding plan to run or throw short on early downs despite it constantly resulting in playing behind the sticks. Darnold looked jumpy throughout while completing only half of his passes, going 17 of 34 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and the run game continually ran into a brick wall. The Seahawks are now 1-2 in their last three games, during which they’ve averaged 12.3 points per game while giving up a respectable 22.7 points per game. They went 1-2 in their three games before that, as well, although during that stretch it was the defense that momentarily lost its way. From Week 3-5, the Seahawks averaged 30 points per game but allowed 29.3 per outing. The unevenness has resulted in a 4-4 record, tied with the Rams in the middle of the NFC West and only one game ahead of the cellar-dwelling Cardinals. The two sides must find their stride simultaneously moving forward to have any hope of sustaining a winning streak.
- Simmons effect. The immediacy with which Jeffery Simmons made an impact on Monday night’s game was impressive. Traded from a one-win team to the reigning NFC North champions on Thursday and three days later playing his first prime-time game in three years, the perennial Pro Bowler put on a menacing performance from the start. His most showy display of dominance came on his fourth snap as a Bear: Simmons swam past Grey Zabel with ease, burst into the backfield and flung Sam Darnold to the ground for a sack with ferocity. It was a massive play unfortunately minimized by Grady Jarrett committing a face mask penalty after the whistle, but it still provided an early sign of what could be for the Bears, who finally have a difference maker on the interior and stayed charged up to force a punt three plays later anyway. Simmons logged three tackles, a QB pressure and the sack in his first 10 snaps, and by game’s end had a team-leading six tackles, a sack, a QB hit, a pass deflection and two tackles for loss. Chicago’s defense had been playing well this year, ranking ninth in both points and yards allowed entering Week 8, but the unit rendered Seattle hopeless for large swaths of Monday night. Instead of being overwhelmed by the 12s on the road, the Bears D instead fed off its own contagious atmosphere. It’s all thanks to the man in the orange sleeves -- an alteration from the red he rocked with the Titans for all those years prior.
- JSN and who else? You would think the returns of Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price, plus the addition of guard Quenton Nelson, would provide a big boost to Seattle’s running game. Sadly for the Seahawks, that was far from the case. Price managed a meager 29 yards on 10 carries, while Charbonnet had six carries for 23 yards. Seattle’s 81 rushing yards were its second-lowest on the season, and even reaching that total seemed an arduous task, with the Bears regularly taking away would-be lanes and the running backs too often opting to bail out to try to find space laterally. When it came to passing, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was essentially the entire operation. He accounted for 92 of the team’s 94 passing yards by halftime, with four catches to the rest of the team’s three. He made Tyrique Stevenson look downright foolish on his second-quarter touchdown, leaving the safety in the dust by faking in for a slant before cutting upfield and streaking down the sideline all alone. But when the Bears finally silenced him over the next two quarters, Seattle’s already-quiet supporting cast didn’t get any louder. Tory Horton finished with three catches for 26 yards. AJ Barner contributed 23 yards on two snags. Price, Charbonnet and Cooper Kupp each failed to hit double digits in receiving yards -- and they combined for six catches! Smith-Njigba is an all-world receiver, but where in the world is the other production coming from in this offense?
- Williams spreads the wealth. Just as they did last week, the Bears opened up with a heightened focus on Luther Burden III. The second-year wideout collected four catches for 23 yards and a touchdown on Chicago’s opening drive. He led the team in receptions (six) and yards (53) at halftime. And again, just like last week, he hardly contributed to the stat sheet in the second half, adding only one more catch for 3 yards, while Rome Odunze began heating up to end with 87 yards on four catches. Colston Loveland, who tied Burden for the team lead with nine targets -- catching seven of them for 65 yards -- enjoyed the most balanced game in terms of catching Williams’ eye. He did fumble, however, gifting the Seahawks a short field to eventually make it a three-point game in the final frame. Yet another playmaker showed up as part of Chicago’s response to the gaffe. After a delay of game penalty fortuitously saved the Bears from having a run blown up on third-and-4, Kalif Raymond took his turn, catching a backward pass from Williams on the ensuing third-and-9 and splitting a crowd of Seahawks to take the 39-yard run down to Seattle’s 5. D'Andre Swift, who averaged only 2.6 yards per carry on 27 attempts, punched it in from there, his second of a hat trick of rushing touchdowns on the night. The Bears offense is the complete opposite of Seattle’s JSN-centric attack. Everyone can do damage. It’s impossible to predict who is going to hurt you, and that’s what makes it so dangerous.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Bears-Seahawks (via NFL Pro): Caleb Williams completed 10 of his 15 play-action pass attempts (66.7%) for 109 yards and one touchdown against the Seahawks. His 47.2% play-action rate is his highest this season and the fourth-highest by a quarterback this season (minimum 25 attempts).
NFL Research: The Bears became the first team in NFL history to beat both Super Bowl participants from the previous season in back-to-back prime-time games.