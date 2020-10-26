Patriots, Falcons, Cowboys among teams with most frustrating losses in Week 7

It was all there for Teddy to tie-- and perhaps eventually win -- the game in his return to New Orleans. All in all, he played a fine game, completing 23 of 28 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns (against zero picks). But with the Panthers trailing by three and just over two minutes remaining, Bridgewater dropped back on third-and-11 and did what you simply cannot do in that circumstance: take a sack. This pushed the would-be game-tying field goal back to 65 yards -- one more yard than the NFL record. Carolina kicker ﻿Joey Slye﻿ kicked it long and straight, and it appeared to be heading through the uprights ... until it fell less than a yard shy of the crossbar. It didn't have to be from that distance. Sheer pain.