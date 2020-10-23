Raiders receive no additional COVID-19 positives 

We've got good news out of Sin City.

The Las Vegas Raiders had no additional positive tests from their latest COVID-19 tests, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

It's a positive sign the Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was moved from Sunday night to Sunday afternoon, can be played as scheduled.

The Raiders had two COVID-19 instances earlier in the week, with corner Damon Arnette going on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and tackle Trent Brown placed on the list Wednesday. Vegas put their entire offensive line on the COVID-19 list as they isolate after contact tracing connected them to Brown. While those O-lineman links came from Monday interaction, Rapoport reported that safety Johnathan Abram﻿, who is also currently isolating, had close contact on Tuesday and would not be cleared in time to play Sunday.

The Raiders aren't out of the woods yet, with additional COVID-19 tests over the coming days needing to be passed before Sunday's game officially gets the hump, but not having any more positives from Thursday's round of testing is at least a step in the right direction.