Packers RB Josh Jacobs to undergo surgery on finger this week; timeline to return TBD

The Green Bay Packers will go back to life without Josh Jacobs, at least for the time being.

Jacobs will undergo surgery on his fractured finger this week, Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Monday. His timeline to return is "to be determined," LaFleur added.

Asked if Jacobs could be placed on injured reserve, LaFleur said, "I think everything's on the table."

A stint on IR would keep Jacobs out for at least four games.

The running back's setback comes just three games into his return from the Commissioner Exempt List, where he spent the first six weeks of the season. In his limited action this season, Jacobs, a three-time Pro Bowler, has struggled, totaling 148 total yards on 47 touches. His 2.2 yards per carry through two-plus games is by far the worst average of his career.

Jacobs left Sunday's blowout win over New England in the first quarter after totaling five yards on four carries.

Without Jacobs, Green Bay's league-worst run game will turn back to Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong and Chris Brooks, the latter of whom has been on IR since Oct. 10.

With Jacobs and Lloyd (inactive due to knee injury) sidelined during Sunday's game, Johnson, a second-year trade acquisition, racked up a career-high 68 yards on 14 carries.