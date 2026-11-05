Packers' Josh Jacobs isn't worrying over whether additional allegations will lead to more punishment

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs says he isn’t worrying about the possibility he may have to miss more games due to the release of allegations that were made against him years before he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a May altercation with his then-girlfriend.

“With all the evidence that we have and that they have at this point, it’s not one of those things where I’m sitting back on my hands like, ‘OK, am I going to play this week?’ “ Jacobs said Wednesday. “ It’s like, I kind of already know what it is, so it’s like … it’s really just up to them to make their final decision. But I’m not worried about feeling like I’m going to miss any more time than I already have.”

After spending the first six games of the season on the commissioner’s exempt list, which prevented him from playing or practicing, Jacobs has returned to play in the Packers’ last two games. The NFL has said its investigation into Jacobs is ongoing, which means he still could be subject to more discipline from the league.

Jacobs pleaded no contest on Sept. 10 to charges of battery and criminal damage to property. He was arrested May 26 after his then-girlfriend said he had thrown her to the ground three days earlier.

In response to a public records request, the Hobart-Lawrence (Wisconsin) Police Department released records from their investigation Friday night that included the accounts of three other women who reported similar allegations from years before.