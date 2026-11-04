The Packers keep winning without a run game, but Jordan Love knows it can't last

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- No NFL team in the last decade has produced a worse rushing attack through eight weeks than the Green Bay Packers.

They're averaging an abysmal 60.6 yards per game in their 5-3 start, the lowest mark since the 2019 Cincinnati Bengals. Yet the Packers still currently hold a playoff spot and have won four of their past five games.

Which raises the question: Is that a sustainable winning formula?

"We've made it by in a couple of these games," quarterback Jordan Love said recently. "We've leaned on the pass game. … If we wanna be the team we wanna be, we definitely gotta improve the run game."

The Packers have sought answers all season, but to no avail. Offensive coordinator and run game coordinator Adam Stenavich spent the mini bye after last Thursday's game watching "everything" in the run game. He was frustrated yet encouraged because "yards are out there."

Are they?

Before running back Josh Jacobs returned from his six-game stay on the commissioner's exempt list, there remained the possibility that he could cure the run-game woes. Jacobs is one of the NFL's best running backs in part because of his vision and yards-after-contact ability. Yet on 32 attempts over two games, Jacobs has run for only 75 yards and a meager 2.3 yards per carry.

Jacobs said after his first game back against the Detroit Lions that he was a step late to open holes and still knocking off rust. He struck a different tone after last Thursday's 27-19 win over the Carolina Panthers. "It wasn't a lot out there, but I tried to make the plays when they was there."

The Packers rank 29th in yards before contact per rush (0.76), according to TruMedia, which means their run blocking needs to be much better. The past two games have proven there's only so much Jacobs can do if there's nowhere to go.

"At the point of attack, we do need to do a better job," Stenavich said. "It starts with our fundamentals, our pad level, just things like that where we just need to be better at creating movement in the run game in general."

The constant offensive line shuffling probably hasn't helped. Coaches preach the importance of continuity, but the Packers have had anything but. They've cycled through left guards, centers, right guards and right tackles due to injuries and performance in their seemingly never-ending quest to find the best five.

They trotted out another combination last week, and who knows what's in store for the New England Patriots on Sunday. That being said, the same five of Jordan Morgan, Laken Tomlinson, Sean Rhyan, Travis Glover and Anthony Belton played in Weeks 4 through 6, and the Packers ran a combined 77 times for 213 yards (2.8 yards per rush) during those three games (all wins, by the way).

So maybe continuity up front doesn't matter after all.

"The first thing we do in this offense -- we talk about it in the run game -- is playing on their side of the line of scrimmage coming off the ball," offensive line coach Luke Butkus said. "When you don't, you kind of see it. You can see it from the sideline. Looks like a piano (with) all the different keys. We want to play with one set of eyes, one group all coming off the ball at the same time, attacking our aiming points, and we just need to be more consistent with it."

In the meantime, there's only one solution to earn extra yards if the blocking continues to fall short.

"We just gotta break more tackles," running backs coach Ben Sirmans said.

That's easier said than done. The Packers rank last in the league in yards after contact per rush (2.09). Jacobs' return figured to solve that. In 2024 and 2025 combined, Jacobs ranked 11th among running backs (3.28). Over the past two weeks, he ranks 38th (2.09).

Stenavich said the more they feed Jacobs, the better he gets. The Packers better hope so, or the season may rest even more on Love's right arm than it already does.

"What we're doing now is not sustainable," Sirmans said.

Despite having no semblance of a ground game to keep defenses off balance, Love leads the NFL with 2,246 passing yards and is playing near an MVP level. His 16 touchdown passes rank fourth in the league, while the Packers' four rushing touchdowns are more than only the Minnesota Vikings' three.

Add in the Packers' league-high 23 drops -- eight more than any other team, per TruMedia -- and it's fair to say Love is putting the offense on his back amid the Packers' 5-3 start.

Here's a nugget from The Athletic's Mike Sando: "Since 2013, no qualifying quarterback has played for a team with worse RB rushing efficiency and more air yards lost to drops per game through Week 8 than Love this season. That's zero out of 446 total qualifying quarterback seasons."

"He's carrying the burden of everything right now," coach Matt LaFleur said.

One area in which an improved running game would help Love is play action. From 2023 to 2025, in Love's first three seasons as the starting quarterback, the Packers totaled the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL. During that span, Love ranked fifth in EPA per dropback when using play action.

Love ranks 17th in that category this season as the run game has not just stalled, but come to a screeching halt. And it's not as if Green Bay has abandoned play action. Love's 64 attempts off play action rank tied for 11th in the league, per TruMedia.

The Packers will continue running the ball to force defenses to respect it, but "respectable" might be the last word anyone would use to describe their ground attack right now.

Green Bay hopes that changes so it can find a more sustainable way of winning, but what if it doesn't?

"Traditionally, no," Stenavich said when asked if he wants the Packers to be this pass-heavy. "But if it's working and … Jordan's playing the way he's playing, why not?"

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.