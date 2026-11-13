Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr.: Recent absences are due to injury, not contract-related

Joey Porter Jr. made it clear this week that his recent absences are due to injury, not contract issues.

"I don't even know where that narrative come from," the Dallas cornerback said Thursday, via ESPN. "I get it. It's the internet, but I really don't pay no attention to that or really care for that. My goal is to win games and play football, and that's what I want to do. So if there's any chance I could get on the field, I'm going to get on the field and do what I do best."

Porter joined the Cowboys following a trade from Pittsburgh ahead of Week 4 against Houston, when he first suffered a nagging ankle injury. He missed Week 5 against Tampa Bay due to a severe illness before returning for the next three games. He was inactive for last week’s win over the Colts due to the ankle/foot issue.

The 26-year-old sat out in Pittsburgh early this season due to a contract standoff, with reported back pain. That situation is coloring the current one with the Cowboys. However, Porter insists the two scenarios are completely different, noting his “whole foot is jacked up.”

"Just to be able to run, be able to cut," Porter said. "I play a position where I got to guard the most athletic people on the field, so if I can't run, skip or jump, then I'm no use out there."