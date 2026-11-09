NFL Week 9 Sunday aftermath: Myles Garrett's return buoys Rams; Jordan Love, Joe Burrow shine
We're officially at the season's halfway point, and Sunday saw a number of teams (and quarterbacks) make loud statements as we gear up for 2026's stretch run.
The NFC North continues to be an absolute buzzsaw of a division, going 3-0 on Sunday with the Vikings set to face the Bills on Monday night. The AFC North is shaping up to be a two-team race, and the Seahawks got back over .500 with Sam Darnold sidelined.
Let's examine some key storylines in Sunday's aftermath, including:
- A prolific Packers attack fueled by the deep ball
- Burrow's continued march to his first MVP
- Another one-score win for Payton's Broncos
- The Giants overcoming adversity once again
- Stroud's historic afternoon in Los Angeles
But first, we start with the Rams, who saw the return of their prized offseason acquisition and immediately reaped the benefits.
Garrett to the Rams' rescue
Welcome back, Myles Garrett.
The NFL sack champion returned from a seven-game stint on injured reserve to bolster the Rams' pass rush, which had struggled to pester signal-callers without the two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Garrett didn’t just return to the lineup on Sunday. No, no, no. He blasted off like a heat-seeking missile at Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. First there was the second-quarter sack-fumble that set up points. Then in the fourth quarter, Garrett walloped Daniels twice for two pivotal sacks that helped seal the win on a day the offense couldn’t find a groove.
"Man, it was a weight off my shoulders," Garrett said of the three sacks that helped key L.A.'s 20-13 win in his return from September knee surgery. "Just getting back to who I am. I'm nowhere near where I want to be as far as like my performance and the things I know I can do, how I can move. But this is a confidence booster for sure. Just try to boost the confidence of the guys around me as well."
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Garrett played 35 of 58 defensive snaps (60.3%) in his return from injury. He generated six pressures and three sacks on 27 pass rushes (22.2% pressure rate), per Next Gen Stats. At that pace, Garrett would be leading the NFL in pressures if he hadn’t missed time with injury.
Getting the dominant edge rusher back will also make Aaron Donald more menacing. Sunday was the first time this season that Garrett and Donald were active. With both on the field (23 plays), the Rams’ defense allowed 5.0 yards per play and recorded four sacks, per NGS. On all other plays (19), the defense allowed 8.1 yards per play and one touchdown with zero sacks. As the duo plays together more, the upside is enormous.
Garrett’s return is massive for a Rams squad that has struggled this season. They’re finally on the right side of .500 at 5-4, but still have work to do to get into playoff positioning. With Puka Nacua’s reported knee injury adding uncertainty to Sean McVay’s offense, the L.A. D could need to carry the load for the next few weeks.
Packers air it out to demolish Pats
Many offenses prefer to dink and dunk their way down the field. It’s the safe play that doesn’t put the ball at risk and, for the most part, keeps offense in advantageous down-and-distance situations. Then there is Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers.
The QB entered Sunday already leading the league in splash plays. Then he dropped dime after dime after deep dime on a bewildered Patriots defense at Foxborough. The Packers QB, along with speedy Christian Watson (7/171/1) and ascending second-year wideout Matthew Golden (10/164/1), made Pats star CB Christian Gonzalez look like a sixth-round scrub.
Putting himself squarely in the MVP conversation, Love generated 372 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a career-high 153.2 passer rating in Green Bay's 45-27 shellacking of the Patriots. He joined Aaron Rodgers as the only Packers quarterbacks with multiple passing touchdowns in at least eight of the first nine games of a season, with Rodgers doing so in 2011 and 2020, winning MVP in each of those seasons, per NFL Research. Love’s 153.2 passer rating in Week 9 is the highest by any Packers quarterback in a start since Rodgers had a perfect 158.3 against the Raiders in 2019.
"It really doesn't matter who it is (on defense),” Love said after the game. “We trust the game plan and trust guys are gonna get open and make plays. It's the NFL. We see great DBs every week. Our mindset is we gotta keep attacking."
Attack, they did. Love was flawless and his deep shots were on the freaking money. When he’s driving the ball downfield, hitting receivers in stride, there isn’t a prettier sight in the game right now.
Love completed 10 of his 12 downfield pass attempts (10+ air yards) for 294 yards and two touchdowns against the Patriots, the third-most downfield passing yards by a quarterback this season, per Next Gen Stats. He averaged 24.5 yards per attempt on those downfield passes, the fifth-most in a single game since 2018. He completed six of his eight deep attempts (20+ air yards) for 235 yards and one touchdown. Better still, Love was pressured on nine pass attempts; he completed six of those for 153 yards, averaging a whopping 17.0 YPA when pressured, per NGS.
Those numbers are pure comedy. But ...
“It’s crazy, because I know there’s probably a lot more in there,” Golden said. “We’ve still got so many more plays out there to make.”
There are still aspects to clean up, with the offensive line still somewhat of a mess and the ground game not getting into gear until late. With Josh Jacobs now dealing with a fractured finger, the Pack could use some RB help (Jonathan Taylor, anyone?). But when Love is on the money, and his two dynamic receivers aren’t flubbing passes, the Pack can score with anyone.
With the Lions escaping Miami on Sunday with a 19-9 win over the Fighting ‘Fins and the Bears overcoming five turnovers to best the Buccaneers at home, the NFC North continues to be the hottest division in the league.
Is anyone playing better than Burrow right now?
Jordan Love is on fire, but Joe Burrow has been blazing for a month. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Falcons generated his fourth straight game with at least four passing + rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-longest streak since 1970, behind only Peyton Manning's five-game streak in his 2004 MVP season, per NFL Research.
Over the past four tilts, Burrow has a hilarious 16 touchdown passes while completing at least 75% of his passes, becoming just the fourth QB (fifth instance overall) to pull off that feat, joining Tom Brady (2007), Manning (2013) and Russell Wilson (2015 and 2020).
"Joe is playing at unbelievably high level right now," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Joe doesn't force the ball; he takes the ball where it needs to go based on the looks. And even if sometimes they're leaning into a guy or doubling a guy, he's still going to give him an opportunity. And some of those opportunities came up big for us. So that's just something we're used to."
It helps to have Ja'Marr Chase (10/155/1) and Tee Higgins (5/32/2) on your side. As they did at LSU, Burrow and Chase toasted Falcons corner A.J. Terrell with a 47-yard TD bomb to get the ball rolling on a 24-point first half that all but sealed a win in Madrid before the break.
Chase was asked after the game if Burrow is playing like an MVP.
"I can't answer that because I've been playing with him my whole life, so it's kind of hard for me to sit up here and say that," Chase said. "But I've been thinking he should have won the MVP. I said this when we went to the Super Bowl that year, and he didn't get it that year. I mean, he's up for it every year."
Broncos' magic in one-score games continues
Credit Sean Payton’s squad for continuing to come up clutch, streaking to their fifth-consecutive victory on Sunday, four of which have come by one score or less.
Sunday’s 26-21 win over the Carolina Panthers came after trailing by one point entering the fourth quarter, their fifth win of the season after trailing at any point in the fourth. That ties the 2016 Lions and 2022 Vikings for the most wins after trailing in the fourth quarter in a team’s first nine games of a season since 2000, per NFL Research. Both the 2016 Lions and 2022 Vikings lost their first playoff game that season in the Wild Card Round.
"I think [it's] just the character of our guys, the toughness, competitiveness of our guys," Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said after the game. "We're just comfortable in that moment … when things get close there at the end of the game. Whatever it is, we have had a couple scores and then we always want to make it one score. … Just glad we're on this side and winning 'em."
The Broncos jumped out to a 10-0 lead before the Panthers got back in the game and took a third-quarter lead. Carolina controlled the middle portion of the game, but Nix and Co. took over late, with two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, capped by a 26-yard strike from Nix to Pat Bryant. After the offense failed to get a game-sealing first down late, the defense stepped up and forced a fumble to squash the Panthers' final drive.
"I just think we've been there before, so we know how to handle the situation," Nik Bonitto, who had the game-sealing strip-sack of Bryce Young, said. "… At the end of the day, it was our job as a defense to just go out and finish."
The victory set an NFL record with their 16th consecutive one-score regular-season win.
Broncos games are rarely normal. Sunday’s included a miraculous interception in the end zone that took a replay review of when Payton’s challenge flag was thrown before it could be reviewed.
We could say the magic will eventually run out, and the Broncos will regress to the mean in one-score games. However, there have been enough of them to admit it’s part of the makeup of Payton’s Broncos.
Maybe it will never be pretty, but that win column sure looks nice right now for the 7-2 squad.
Harbaugh’s Giants continue to find ways to win
It’s not just that John Harbaugh has guided the Giants to the top of the NFC East with a 5-2-1 record; it’s how they’ve morphed into a reliable, steady team that stands in stark contrast to the past decade-plus of ineptitude.
For the most part, the Giants haven’t beaten themselves. Sure, there was Cam Skattebo's fumble against Washington that led to a Week 5 tie and Jameis Winston's turnover barrage in their Week 6 loss to New Orleans, but Big Blue has become better at not letting things unravel.
On Sunday against a reeling Eagles squad, in a place in Philadelphia that has been a bugaboo for New York for a dozen years, things could have spiraled out of control. Particularly when J.J. McCarthy briefly exited due to a hip injury. Instead, Winston entered, and calmly converted a third down and a fourth down to lead the Giants' only TD drive of the game. He then handed the reins back to McCarthy, who finished out the win. That’s a prime example of all 46 active players doing their part to secure a victory.
Perhaps more important than the offense doing just enough is a defense coming on strong under coordinator Dennard Wilson. While in previous years New York's offensive struggles got most of the attention, the limp D, given the up-front talent, had been equally or more disappointing. Under Wilson, the Giants are a bullying menace.
Stopping a sleepy Eagles offense that saw Joe Milton III start his first-career game on Sunday isn’t anything to write home about, but how they did it is very noteworthy.
Most notable: Arvell Reese was a dominant force. The rookie earned a career-high three sacks and led the Giants with 12 tackles, becoming the first rookie since at least 1994 to record three sacks and at least 10 tackles in a game, per NFL Research. Reese joins fellow top-five pick David Bailey of the Jets as the only rookies with at least three sacks in a game this season.
“Defensive Rookie of the Year, that’s set in stone,” cornerback Greg Newsome II said of Reece, per The New York Daily News. “Now we’re looking at Defensive Player of the Year.”
The superlatives for the rookie linebacker are just starting.
“I don’t know any young players that can do the things he does, I’m gonna be honest with you,” veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader said. “Maybe the kid in Seattle, No. 3 [Nick Emmanwori]. Because you don’t find a kid that can cover the way he can cover, come down and fill gaps in the run game, rush the passer, doesn’t miss tackles. Kid’s serious man. It’s special to watch. He’s really special.”
The offense will come and go, especially if the rushing attack is slowed like Sunday, but if Big Blue can rest its hat on a defense led by a dynamic rookie linebacker, the Giants can still run away with the NFC East.
Week 9 Sunday Spotlight
Stroud's stat line against the Chargers: 21 of 35 (60%), 384 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 125.5 passer rating; 2 rushes, 20 yards
Stroud became the first quarterback in Texans franchise history to have at least 350 passing yards and five touchdown passes in multiple career games (also having done so in Week 9, 2023 against the Buccaneers). Stroud joins HOFer Dan Marino, Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes (two each) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for at least 350 yards and five touchdowns in multiple career games at age 25 or younger, per NFL Research.