Drew Lock (elbow/oblique) has no injury designation, will start for Seahawks vs. Raiders
The backup plan for the Seattle Seahawks is a full-go.
Drew Lock has no injury designation and will start Sunday for the Seahawks against the host Las Vegas Raiders, coach Mike Macdonald said Friday. Lock was limited in practice this week with right elbow and oblique injuries.
"I know he's confident and optimistic, so we're in good shape," Macdonald said.
Lock is filling in for the injured Sam Darnold and set to make his second straight start and his third overall this season.
Throughout the Week 9 practice week ahead of Lock starting against the Arizona Cardinals, the quarterback was also limited, but that was dealing solely with an elbow injury. That elbow ailment has carried over and been accompanied by a new oblique injury. With Darnold dealing with rib and quadricep injuries, Lock will again gut it out.
Jalen Milroe will be Seattle’s backup.
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Though this will be Lock’s third start of the season, it will be his first against a team that’s not the Cardinals. Each of his first two starts was against Seattle’s NFC West foe. He’s familiar with Sunday’s opponent, as well, though Lock is 1-3 as a starter versus the Raiders -- all of those games coming during his time with the Denver Broncos (2019-2021).
Lock is 2-0 starting this season for the Seahawks and 3-1 in his career.
So far in 2026, Lock has completed 71.1% of his passes for 597 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in three overall appearances.
On paper, Lock has a very favorable matchup against Las Vegas, which is dead last in the NFL in points and yards allowed. The Raiders have allowed 30 or more points in six straight games.
Lock and the Seahawks (5-4) kick off against Las Vegas (4-5) at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday.