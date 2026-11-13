Drew Lock (elbow/oblique) has no injury designation, will start for Seahawks vs. Raiders

The backup plan for the Seattle Seahawks is a full-go.

Drew Lock has no injury designation and will start Sunday for the Seahawks against the host Las Vegas Raiders, coach Mike Macdonald said Friday. Lock was limited in practice this week with right elbow and oblique injuries.

"I know he's confident and optimistic, so we're in good shape," Macdonald said.

Lock is filling in for the injured Sam Darnold and set to make his second straight start and his third overall this season.

Throughout the Week 9 practice week ahead of Lock starting against the Arizona Cardinals, the quarterback was also limited, but that was dealing solely with an elbow injury. That elbow ailment has carried over and been accompanied by a new oblique injury. With Darnold dealing with rib and quadricep injuries, Lock will again gut it out.

Jalen Milroe will be Seattle’s backup.