Browns' Jared Verse seeing psychiatrist over 'mental block' that he says has affected his play
The Cleveland Browns insisted on getting Jared Verse in any offseason exchange with the Los Angeles Rams for Myles Garrett. The Rams eventually relented, parting with the former Defensive Rookie of the Year in the blockbuster deal.
So far, the return hasn’t lived up to expectations. Through nine games, Verse has zero sacks, 20 QB pressures, 20 tackles and four tackles for loss. His 20 QBPs are tied for the team lead with Isaiah McGuire, but he's far behind the top-tier pass rushers.
Verse told reporters this week that he met with Dr. Mayur Pandya, director of the Sports Psychiatry Clinic at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, who also works as the team’s psychiatrist, in an effort to improve his play.
“I’m upset with the way I’ve been playing," Verse said Thursday, via Cleveland 19 News. "I don’t think it’s physical, there’s nothing wrong with my body. I think it was the mental aspect of the game and I’ve attacked that very well these past couple weeks. But I think this past week is a key thing that I’ve done. I’m very excited for next week."
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Verse believes working through the mental aspect can help him get back on track.
“I took a lot of time to self-improve. I met with Dr. P a little bit and figured out what my issue was,” Verse said.
Last season, Verse generated 7.5 sacks after a 4.5-sack rookie season. It’s not just sacks the pass rusher is lacking; it’s pocket-pushing pressure. Last year, he generated 67 total pressures with a 13.8% QBP rate. In 2024, those figures were 76 and 16.8%. This year, his pressure rate is a lowly 9.3%.
Verse is confident that it’s a mental issue he can overcome in short order.
“I think it was definitely a mental block,” Verse said. “I train my body every day to push myself to the limits of what I’m physically capable of doing. So I don’t think it was any issue with my body, but I think I’ve taken the steps to figure out what it was.”
The pressure of being traded for a generational player like Garrett may have added mental strain. The hope is that if Verse overcomes his self-prescribed mental block, he’ll become the player the Browns believed they were acquiring.
Verse and Cleveland (5-4) host the Houston Texans (3-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.