Browns' Jared Verse seeing psychiatrist over 'mental block' that he says has affected his play

The Cleveland Browns insisted on getting Jared Verse in any offseason exchange with the Los Angeles Rams for Myles Garrett. The Rams eventually relented, parting with the former Defensive Rookie of the Year in the blockbuster deal.

So far, the return hasn’t lived up to expectations. Through nine games, Verse has zero sacks, 20 QB pressures, 20 tackles and four tackles for loss. His 20 QBPs are tied for the team lead with Isaiah McGuire, but he's far behind the top-tier pass rushers.

Verse told reporters this week that he met with Dr. Mayur Pandya, director of the Sports Psychiatry Clinic at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, who also works as the team’s psychiatrist, in an effort to improve his play.

“I’m upset with the way I’ve been playing," Verse said Thursday, via Cleveland 19 News. "I don’t think it’s physical, there’s nothing wrong with my body. I think it was the mental aspect of the game and I’ve attacked that very well these past couple weeks. But I think this past week is a key thing that I’ve done. I’m very excited for next week."