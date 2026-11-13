NFL news roundup: Ravens confirm Lamar Jackson expected to miss 6-10 weeks; Falcons extend two
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SIGNINGS
- DE Cameron Thomas agreed to terms on a three-year extension through the 2029 season. Thomas' deal is worth up to $33 million, ESPN and NFL Network reported.
- CB C.J. Henderson agreed to terms on a two-year extension. Henderson's deal is worth up to $20 million with nearly $11 million guaranteed, NFL Network reported.
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson is expected to miss 6-10 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his broken and dislocated thumb, coach Jesse Minter said in a statement. NFL Network reported last weekend that Jackson has told teammates he would return this season. Jackson "is doing everything he can to get back, and we will let his progress guide the timing of his return," Minter said. "We are committed to playing our best football over the second half of the season.”