Commanders-Giants on 'Thursday Night Football': What We Learned from Washington's 24-21 win

Despite throwing his first two interceptions of the season, Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to a 24-21 road win over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

The Commanders took the lead with 49 seconds remaining in the contest when Daniels and Stefon Diggs connected for a 32-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Washington then sealed the victory when Rasul Douglas picked off J.J. McCarthy on the Giants' comeback attempt on their final possession.

Daniels completed nearly 70 percent of his pass attempts for 249 yards, three TDs and the two picks. Along with Diggs, Ben Sinnott and Antonio Williams caught TD passes for Washington.

The Giants finished with 399 yards of total offense with McCarthy throwing for 293 yards with a TD and a pick. Cam Skattebo paced the Giants' backfield with 78 yards and two scores on 18 carries.

Washington closed the gap in the division by improving to 3-5-1 on the season, behind the Cowboys (4-5) and the first-place Giants (5-3-1).