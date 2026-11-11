NFL QB rankings, Week 10: Joe Burrow climbs to No. 1; Caleb Williams slides
NOTES:
- Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 9 QB Index.
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TIER 1
2026 stats: 8 games | 74.0 pct | 2386 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 23 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 77 rush yds | 3 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 66.1 pct | 2027 pass yds | 8.6 ypa | 12 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 285 rush yds | 9 rush TDs | 4 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 63.0 pct | 2618 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 19 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 23 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 5 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 64.2 pct | 2251 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 16 pass TDs | 2 INTs | 100 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 69.1 pct | 1980 pass yds | 8.4 ypa | 17 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 201 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 65.2 pct | 1932 pass yds | 8.6 ypa | 18 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 79 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 3 fumbles
- It’s time we insert Joe Burrow into the MVP conversation. He’s an outrageously efficient and daring quarterback who is powering one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. If the Bengals mount a deep playoff run, he’ll be the face of it. He might also become the face of the league’s quarterbacks.
- The one spot drop is no knock on Josh Allen, whose ability to win in the margins enabled Buffalo to leave Minneapolis with a major victory on Monday night. Allen did the special things he usually does to help the Bills survive the Brian Flores defense and should be proud of the performance, even if it wasn’t his most statistically impressive game of the season.
- No quarterback in the NFL is currently more in sync with his receivers than Jordan Love. It makes sense: Green Bay has asked him to carry the offense all season long. That’s bad for opponents, because the additional reps have helped Love settle into a rhythm that makes for appointment viewing each week. Christian Watson’s career-best pace isn’t happening by accident.
- The Texans were able to enjoy a spectacular C.J. Stroud performance in Week 9. He’s produced plenty of them this season and could find himself in the MVP conversation if Houston can turn around its season.
- Brock Purdy has thrown three interceptions in his last two games, but his positive contributions vastly outweigh the negative. He’s becoming an entertaining quarterback when operating out of structure, like when he scrambled for a touchdown largely because the Raiders apparently decided they’d rather prevent a pass than tackle him. Purdy happily took that gift and will have yet another new receiver (trade acquisition Keenan Allen) to learn this week.
- Trevor Lawrence started last Thursday night on a heater, throwing a beautiful seam ball to Parker Washington for a touchdown. Lawrence didn’t need to do much else for the Jaguars to cruise to victory. He’s in command of the offense and should be expected to remain in this tier for the foreseeable future as part of one of the NFL’s best squads.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): C.J. Stroud completed 10-of-16 passes between 10 and 19 yards downfield for 254 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in Week 9 against the Chargers. It’s the only game in which a quarterback has thrown five touchdowns targeting the intermediate level since at least 2016 and the third-most yards recorded by a quarterback on such throws in that span.
TIER 2
2026 stats: 8 games | 67.8 pct | 2134 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 15 pass TDs | 2 INTs | 20 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 68.7 pct | 1546 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 8 pass TDs | 5 INT | 145 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 67.3 pct | 2037 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 14 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 85 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 64.9 pct | 2381 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 16 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 102 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 9 games | 66.5 pct | 2374 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 16 pass TDs | 9 INTs | 19 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
- Detroit’s win in Miami was ugly and made for an unexpectedly difficult outing for Jared Goff, who had a hard time finding open windows against Miami’s scrappy defense. He threw an interception (on a play in which his arm was hit as he released the ball), narrowly missed being responsible for an earlier turnover and threw for just 170 yards in the low-scoring triumph. I’m not ready to say he’s developing a turnover issue -- he had not thrown a pick prior to Week 8 -- but as head coach Dan Campbell intimated at halftime on Sunday, the Lions need to get going offensively.
- What happens when you throw four interceptions in a prime-time game? You fall a tier in the QB Index. That’s what Caleb Williams did on Sunday night, struggling against Tampa Bay’s relentless blitzes. It’s not all on him; Chicago’s running game has largely disappeared of late. But after looking superhuman at times in 2026, Williams was very mortal on Sunday.
- Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, might actually be superhuman. A gruesome hit to his throwing arm sent every Chiefs fan into panic mode, but somehow, Mahomes shook it off and calmly led the Chiefs to a runaway win by completing 23-of-31 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets. He’s also welcoming slot receiver Josh Downs via trade this week. I’m eager to see how Downs improves Kansas City’s passing attack.
- The Cowboys escaped Indianapolis with a win in a weird game that saw Dak Prescott do what he does best: air it out. His 335-yard, two-touchdown performance was crucial to Dallas’ winning efforts. They’ll need that and more against San Francisco this week.
- Matthew Stafford isn’t playing anywhere near the caliber of his MVP 2025 season and still makes a head-scratching throw or two per game. He’s just not as sharp as he’s been in the past, but he’s also a primary reason the Rams have stacked a few wins. I worry about how he’ll fare without the injured Puka Nacua going forward, though.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Dak Prescott completed 8-of-11 passes against man coverage for a season-high 181 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9 against the Colts. Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb on four passes for 95 yards and a touchdown against man coverage, the fourth-most yards the duo has recorded against man in a single game. Prescott completed 13-of-23 passes for 154 yards against zone coverage in the game.
TIER 3
2026 stats: 9 games | 65.4 pct | 2282 pass yds | 8.4 ypa | 18 pass TDs | 11 INTs | 219 rush yds | 3 rush TDs | 6 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 60.4 pct | 2197 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 16 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 47 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 64.1 pct | 2340 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 20 pass TDs | 8 INTs | 7 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 3 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 67.5 pct | 2078 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 12 pass TDs | 3 INTs | 54 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 4 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 62.5 pct | 1483 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 112 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 3 fumbles
2025 stats: 8 games | 60.8 pct | 1871 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 13 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 23 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
- Drake Maye has a turnover problem again, spending Sunday throwing a couple of meatball subs to Packers defenders and burying his team. He’s trusting his arm too much at times and looks uncomfortable in other instances, but he’s also playing without a couple of top pass-catching options. It’s been an up-and-down year for Maye, no doubt.
- Bryce Young, the most volatile member of the QB Index in 2026, is back on the rise after entering a flow state that powered a Panthers comeback against the Broncos. He nearly positioned Carolina to take an eight-point second-half lead before fate had different ideas. Young threw a wacky interception that was more a result of the defensive play made and the spheroid that is a football than a mistake by Young. The turnover stopped the Panthers’ momentum in its tracks, though. Young did his best to throw them back into the game in the fourth quarter, but fumbled away their last chance, ending a roller coaster of a day that fits his season.
- Kirk Cousins’ swan song with the Raiders wasn’t quite as bad as the final stat line suggested. Yes, he threw three interceptions, and yes, he appeared to lack the arm strength to complete a couple of highly ambitious attempts, but he also played well enough to help the Raiders momentarily climb back into a chaotic affair versus the Niners. Now that he’s a Viking, he’s moving back to Minneapolis with expectations of becoming a hero for the dreadful Minnesota offense. Raiders fans will remember him as the capable veteran who guided the offense admirably in the first nine weeks under head coach Klint Kubiak.
- Geno Smith helped the Jets battle with the Chiefs for a half on Sunday before succumbing to Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, which feels appropriate given how Gang Green's season is going.
- Can Cam Ward build on his excellent Week 8 showing following Tennessee’s bye? Will Aaron Rodgers be needed to power the Steelers’ offense beyond a few key completions each week? The second half should answer both of these questions for us.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Bryce Young completed 28-of-39 passes for 276 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in Week 9 against the Broncos. Young went 13 of 14 for 152 yards and a touchdown on throws targeting in-breaking routes. Young has thrown for 1,127 yards on in-breaking routes this season, the most among all quarterbacks
TIER 4
2026 stats: 6 games | 60.6 pct | 922 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 80 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 66.2 pct | 1986 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 14 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 162 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 8 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 63.9 pct | 1250 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 252 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 60.6 pct | 1730 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 11 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 116 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 8 fumbles
2026 stats: 7 games | 62.3 pct | 1444 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 65 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 4 fumbles
- The Buccaneers finally needed Baker Mayfield to throw the ball on Sunday night, a responsibility he embraced by launching a beautiful strike to Tez Johnson as part of Tampa Bay’s comeback efforts. Unfortunately, Mayfield also threw two interceptions, illustrating how his return from injury hasn’t exactly been the smoothest experience.
- Tyler Shough represented one half of a low-output afternoon in the Superdome on Sunday -- until desperation set in against Cleveland. Shough rediscovered his clutch gene at the perfect time and dropped a collection of dimes on the likes of Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson in the Saints’ overtime win. I’ll be tracking him closely to see how he continues to develop a rapport with rookie Jordyn Tyson.
- Jayden Daniels still makes plays that remind us of why he became an instant star as a rookie, but he’s also struggling with game management. He doesn’t seem to understand that he can’t afford to throw the ball in the middle of the field with mere seconds remaining in a comeback effort, and his offensive line didn’t make matters any easier for him against a Rams front that finally enjoyed the combined efforts of Myles Garrett (three sacks) and Aaron Donald.
- Bo Nix is crawling -- yes, crawling -- back toward where he was last season. On Sunday, he included a few rollouts and throws across his body. He fired a dart to Courtland Sutton for a first quarter score and calmly led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives in the Broncos’ road win over the Panthers. I want to believe it’s a sign of better things to come, but it sure feels like I’ve been asked to watch grass grow.
- Michael Penix Jr.’s good doesn’t outweigh his bad results right now, an unfortunate reality for a quarterback whose successes have led me to believe he could grow into a star.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Tyler Shough completed all three of his downfield attempts in the first half for 99 yards against the Browns. He doubled his downfield attempts to six in the second half and added two more in overtime, completing two of those eight for 48 yards and a touchdown to clinch the win. Shough also recorded 51 rushing yards on 10 rushes, including five scrambles for a career-high 41 yards.
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TIER 5
2026 stats: 3 games | 71.1 pct | 597 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 5 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 29 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 0 fumbles
2025 stats: 4 games | 63.2 pct | 622 pass yds | 9.1 ypa | 1 pass TD | 1 INT | 51 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 3 games | 64.7 pct | 299 pass yds | 8.8 ypa | 2 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 28 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 2 games | 71.7 pct | 354 pass yds | 6.7 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 4 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 9 games | 60.3 pct | 1722 pass yds | 5.7 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 10 INTs | 86 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles
- Drew Lock’s second start of the season ended in another win, but he’s dealing with elbow and oblique injuries, leaving the Seahawks’ QB situation in a somewhat tenuous state even though he's expected to play in Week 10.
- It’s not the best sign when J.J. McCarthy’s exit (and Jameis Winston’s insertion into the game) provides the Giants with the spark they need to win. I’d like to chalk it up to the matchup with the Eagles, but I’ll withhold harsher judgment on McCarthy for now.
- Nobody remembers the beginning when the ending is gripping, but I refuse to allow a desperate final few minutes to occlude the fact that Shedeur Sanders was ineffective through the first three quarters of his start on Sunday. It was bad enough to wonder if backup Dillon Gabriel might be the better option -- until Cleveland had no choice but to ask Sanders to chuck it deep. I’ll credit Sanders for hitting a few key passes in the final few minutes and overtime, but those who believe that performance should inspire a quarterback controversy are simply clickbaiting.
- Gardner Minshew’s magic ran out in Seattle on Sunday. He couldn’t get anything going, nor could the Cardinals finish off a must-have goal-to-go situation in the fourth quarter. Minshew might be out for the season with the elbow injury he suffered in the game, setting up rookie Carson Beck's first start.
- Daniel Jones made enough plays to help the Colts climb back into Sunday’s contest against the Cowboys. He also ended Indianapolis’ chances with yet another turnover.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Shedeur Sanders completed three of his six downfield attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown against the Saints, with all six attempts occurring in the second half and overtime. Sanders' fourth-quarter deep pass to Jerry Jeudy set up a field goal attempt that sent the game to overtime. Sanders added +55.5% win probability on downfield attempts, a career-high mark.
TIER 6
2026 stats: 8 games | 61.3 pct | 1591 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 11 INTs | 190 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 7 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 58.2 pct | 1396 pass yds | 6.7 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 232 rush yds | 3 rush TDs | 5 fumbles
2026 stats: 1 game | 52.9 pct | 169 pass yds | 5.0 ypa | 0 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 64 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 2 games | 51.3 pct | 151 pass yds | 3.9 ypa | 0 pass TDs | 3 INTs | 16 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 3 games | 48.4 pct | 357 pass yds | 5.6 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 2 INTs | 5 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
- Justin Herbert ended his streak after going two games without a touchdown pass, but he threw yet another interception against the Texans.
- Malik Willis’ best throw was wiped out on Sunday by a holding penalty on rookie tight end Will Kacmarek. It was a rough day for the quarterback, who threw an interception and suffered a core muscle injury that landed him on injured reserve.
- Joe Milton III scrambled more often than I expected against the Giants, but largely looked like the inexperienced quarterback I expected to see.
- Joe Fagnano’s first start commanded attention on Thursday night, but he was no match for the Jaguars’ defense. Baltimore’s quick trade for Jacoby Brissett said everything we needed to know about the undrafted rookie.
- Like Baltimore’s move for Brissett, Minnesota’s trade for Kirk Cousins was entirely expected because of how poorly Carson Wentz played on Monday night. At one point in the second half, he couldn’t even complete simple passes on slants and out routes. Hopefully Cousins can save this unit, because Wentz certainly wasn’t up to the challenge.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Justin Herbert completed 2-of-11 downfield passes (10+ air yards) for 66 yards and an interception in Week 9 against the Texans, the fewest yards he has recorded on such throws in a game this season. His 18.2% completion percentage on downfield passes is the second-lowest of his career, and he has now thrown an interception on a downfield pass in every game this season.