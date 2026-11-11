NFL QB rankings, Week 10: Joe Burrow climbs to No. 1; Caleb Williams slides

The Buccaneers finally needed Baker Mayfield to throw the ball on Sunday night, a responsibility he embraced by launching a beautiful strike to Tez Johnson as part of Tampa Bay’s comeback efforts. Unfortunately, Mayfield also threw two interceptions, illustrating how his return from injury hasn’t exactly been the smoothest experience.

to throw the ball on Sunday night, a responsibility he embraced by launching a beautiful strike to Tez Johnson as part of Tampa Bay’s comeback efforts. Unfortunately, Mayfield also threw two interceptions, illustrating how his return from injury hasn’t exactly been the smoothest experience. Tyler Shough represented one half of a low-output afternoon in the Superdome on Sunday -- until desperation set in against Cleveland. Shough rediscovered his clutch gene at the perfect time and dropped a collection of dimes on the likes of Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson in the Saints’ overtime win. I’ll be tracking him closely to see how he continues to develop a rapport with rookie Jordyn Tyson.

represented one half of a low-output afternoon in the Superdome on Sunday -- until desperation set in against Cleveland. Shough rediscovered his clutch gene at the perfect time and dropped a collection of dimes on the likes of Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson in the Saints’ overtime win. I’ll be tracking him closely to see how he continues to develop a rapport with rookie Jordyn Tyson. Jayden Daniels still makes plays that remind us of why he became an instant star as a rookie, but he’s also struggling with game management. He doesn’t seem to understand that he can’t afford to throw the ball in the middle of the field with mere seconds remaining in a comeback effort, and his offensive line didn’t make matters any easier for him against a Rams front that finally enjoyed the combined efforts of Myles Garrett (three sacks) and Aaron Donald.

still makes plays that remind us of why he became an instant star as a rookie, but he’s also struggling with game management. He doesn’t seem to understand that he can’t afford to throw the ball in the middle of the field with mere seconds remaining in a comeback effort, and his offensive line didn’t make matters any easier for him against a Rams front that finally enjoyed the combined efforts of Myles Garrett (three sacks) and Aaron Donald. Bo Nix is crawling -- yes, crawling -- back toward where he was last season. On Sunday, he included a few rollouts and throws across his body. He fired a dart to Courtland Sutton for a first quarter score and calmly led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives in the Broncos’ road win over the Panthers. I want to believe it’s a sign of better things to come, but it sure feels like I’ve been asked to watch grass grow.

is crawling -- yes, crawling -- back toward where he was last season. On Sunday, he included a few rollouts and throws across his body. He fired a dart to Courtland Sutton for a first quarter score and calmly led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives in the Broncos’ road win over the Panthers. I want to believe it’s a sign of better things to come, but it sure feels like I’ve been asked to watch grass grow. Michael Penix Jr.’s good doesn’t outweigh his bad results right now, an unfortunate reality for a quarterback whose successes have led me to believe he could grow into a star.

Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Tyler Shough completed all three of his downfield attempts in the first half for 99 yards against the Browns. He doubled his downfield attempts to six in the second half and added two more in overtime, completing two of those eight for 48 yards and a touchdown to clinch the win. Shough also recorded 51 rushing yards on 10 rushes, including five scrambles for a career-high 41 yards.