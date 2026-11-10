NFL midseason All-Rookie Team: Arvell Reese, David Bailey pacing 2026 draft picks

Before the 2026 NFL Draft, the main debate was over who would be the first non-quarterback selected -- David Bailey or Arvell Reese.

Now at the midway point of the season, the debate rages on: Who is the NFL's Rookie of the Year? Is it one of those two defensive stars? Both have played at extremely high levels, with Bailey among the most disruptive pass rushers in the league and Reese creating a diverse impact using his versatility.

Those two players were easy picks for this exercise; other positions weren't as simple. Our midseason NFL All-Rookie team:

Quarterback

First team: Jalon Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL has yet to see a 2026 draft pick start at quarterback. So, by default, the undrafted Daniels retains the spot he held on the quarter-mark All-Rookie Team.

One of the reasons Daniels went undrafted was his high turnover rate, which has carried over to the NFL -- he has more interceptions than touchdowns in two of three starts. But Daniels deserves credit for his Week 5 performance, as he led the Buccaneers to a win over the Cowboys. He was turnover-free that Thursday night and used his mobility to avoid negative plays.

Second team: Joe Fagnano, Baltimore Ravens

With all due respect, I guess this spot goes to Fagnano? He is the only other rookie -- also undrafted -- to start a game. It didn't go well at all. But facing the Jaguars, who rank second in the NFL in scoring defense, in your starting debut is a tough ask. Fagnano ranks second among all rookies in completions and first downs.

Honorable mention: Fernando Mendoza (Raiders), Athan Kaliakmanis (Commanders), Jack Strand (Falcons)

Running back

First team: Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Despite a stint on injured reserve, Coleman has made a strong case as the NFL's most impactful rookie back. He is the only rookie with multiple rushing touchdowns and is tied for the rookie lead with 13 first-down carries, despite having far fewer attempts than others on the leaderboard.

Coleman has also been productive in the passing game, with 13 catches (on 14 targets) for 128 yards. Late in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs, he had a crucial 51-yard catch and run that set up Denver's go-ahead touchdown -- a 5-yard run by Coleman.

Second team: Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Johnson ranks seventh among rookies in rushing yards, but you can better understand his impact when factoring in receiving production. Through eight games, he has 348 yards of total offense (237 receiving, 111 rushing), which ranks No. 1 among rookie running backs. He is also the only rookie back with both a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Honorable mention: Kaelon Black (49ers), Mike Washington Jr. (Raiders), Jeremiyah Love (Cardinals), Jadarian Price (Seahawks), Seth McGowan (Colts)

Wide receiver

First team: Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns; KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns; Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

No surprises here. The same three names atop the rookie WR rankings at the quarter mark remain in place at the midway point.

They're led by Boston, the seventh receiver drafted in April. He leads all rookies in receiving yards (507), first-down receptions (21) and receiving touchdowns (three). Against the Saints on Sunday, Boston recorded his third catch of 50-plus yards, which ties him with Green Bay's Christian Watson for the NFL lead.

Not far behind is Concepcion, who scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday in New Orleans. He ranks No. 1 among rookies in receptions (37) and second in receiving yards (437). Concepcion also leads all rookie receivers in catches of 20-plus yards (eight) and yards after the catch (237), which ranks top 20 in the NFL, one spot behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Tate slots in just behind the Browns' rookie duo, with 34 catches for 413 yards and one touchdown. He was exceptional at Ohio State in contested situations and has continued that success in the NFL (eight catches on nine contested targets). However, Tate also leads all rookie receivers with four drops and three fumbles.

Second team: Omar Cooper Jr. New York Jets; Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles; Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

It has been a small, yet impressive sample size from Cooper. Despite almost all his production having come in three games, he ranks fifth among rookies in receiving yards (306) and second with a pair of touchdown grabs.

Lemon is tied with Concepcion for the rookie lead with 37 receptions, while Bernard has helped expand the Steelers' offense using his nose for the sticks.

Honorable mention: Caleb Douglas (Dolphins); Antonio Williams (Commanders); Ted Hurst (Buccaneers), Kevin Coleman Jr. (Dolphins); Malachi Fields (Giants); Chris Bell (Dolphins); Josh Cameron (Jaguars); Barion Brown (Saints)

Tight end

First team: Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

The first tight end drafted in 2026 leads all rookie tight ends in catches (21) and receiving yards (235). Each game, Sadiq seems to have a catch on which he is asked to high-point and finish, showing off his ball skills at different elevations. Most of his snaps have come in a detached alignment, but he has been a capable run blocker when inline (37.7 percent of his snaps).

Second team: Eli Raridon, New England Patriots

With 16 catches for 225 yards, Raridon joins Sadiq as the only rookie tight ends with more than 150 receiving yards. Raridon leads all rookie tight ends in first-down receptions (11) and is one of only two with multiple touchdown catches (despite having a brutal drop on a potential walk-in touchdown against the Packers). Raridon also leads all rookie tight ends in blocking snaps -- and has kept his head above water in that area.

Honorable mention: Nate Boerkircher (Jaguars); Matthew Hibner (Ravens); Josh Cuevas (Ravens); Sam Roush (Bears); Will Kacmarek (Dolphins)

Offensive tackle

First team: Max Iheanachor, Pittsburgh Steelers; Blake Miller, Detroit Lions

There isn't a rookie offensive tackle running away with the top spot -- they've all been up and down.

Iheanachor has had his share of struggles, especially in the run game, which was expected considering his inexperience. But he hasn't been a liability, and the Pittsburgh offensive line as a unit has been much better since he became the full-time starter at right tackle in Week 3.

Miller has probably been the most consistent rookie OT, having allowed just one sack in seven starts at right tackle.

Second team: Spencer Fano, Cleveland Browns; Markel Bell, Philadelphia Eagles

Fano's tape has been full of high highs and low lows. He has struggled against better talent (see Chase Young this past Sunday), but he played above average against the Jets, Titans and Ravens before that. Fano has performed well enough to believe he can be a long-term solution for the Browns.

Honorable mention: Kahlil Benson (Chiefs), Monroe Freeling (Panthers), Caleb Lomu (Patriots), Travis Burke (Chargers), Jayden Williams (Cardinals)

Interior offensive line

First team: Vega Ioane, Baltimore Ravens; Austin Barber, Cleveland Browns; Francis Mauigoa, New York Giants

Whether the Ravens have needed him at guard or center, Ioane has been up for the challenge. He hasn't given up a sack since Week 1 and has been the steadiest run blocker of all rookie offensive linemen.

Barber is coming off arguably his worst game as a pro, but there has been far more good than bad on his rookie tape. He has been an iron man while battling through injuries and is tied with his teammate, Fano, for the rookie lead in snaps played (588).

I had higher hopes for Mauigoa, a top-10 pick, but he has been good enough at right guard.

Second team: Kadyn Proctor, Miami Dolphins; Jake Slaughter, Los Angeles Chargers; Emmanuel Pregnon, Jacksonville Jaguars

Proctor had a strong case for the first team, and it won't be a surprise if he's there before the end of the season. Slaughter has been solid, although his rookie missteps have been costly mistakes. Pregnon leads the Jaguars in snaps played, but his mistakes are starting to add up (NFL-high 10 penalties).

Honorable mention: Trey Zuhn (Raiders); Keylan Rutledge (Texans); Logan Taylor (Chargers); Fernando Carmona (Titans)

Edge rusher

First team: David Bailey, New York Jets; Gabe Jacas, New England Patriots

There isn't much debate for the top two spots. Bailey leads all rookies in sacks (7.5), tackles for loss (11), forced fumbles (five, also tied for the league lead) and pressures (31). He has taken his game to another level over his last four outings, including a disruptive afternoon against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday.

Jacas is second among rookie edge rushers in sacks (three) and pressures (26), and he's added an interception -- off Aaron Rodgers, no less. He needs to show better discipline with missed tackles and damaging penalties (two roughing the passer, two offsides), but Jacas has outplayed his draft spot.

Second team: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Green Bay Packers; Akheem Mesidor, Los Angeles Chargers

Despite not being a starter, Dennis-Sutton has become a valuable role player on sub-downs. He ranks third among all rookies in pressures (23) and sacks (three), and he's made an impact on kick- and punt-return coverage.

Also coming off the bench, Mesidor has been one of the better all-around rookie defensive linemen, making plays both in pass rushing and in stopping the run. He posted a career-high seven pressures against the Texans on Sunday.

Honorable mention: R Mason Thomas (Chiefs), Cashius Howell (Bengals), Romello Height (49ers), Rueben Bain Jr. (Buccaneers), Derrick Moore (Lions), Caden Curry (Colts)

Defensive tackle

First team: Gracen Halton, San Francisco 49ers; Skyler Gill-Howard, Detroit Lions

Defensive tackle was not a strong position in the 2026 NFL Draft, and unsurprisingly, it has been light in rookie output.

The 49ers had D-line questions entering the season, but Halton has helped provide some answers. He ranks third among all rookies in tackles for loss (five) and had one of the coolest rookie moments of the season when he forced a fumble against the Seahawks and recovered it for his first NFL touchdown. Unfortunately, Halton suffered a broken ankle on Sunday, which will end his rookie season.

A subpackage defender, Gill-Howard ranks third on the Lions and leads all rookie interior linemen in pressures (16). He was a Day 3 steal.

Second team: Lee Hunter, Carolina Panthers; Darrell Jackson Jr., New York Jets

Hunter is averaging fewer than 25 snaps per game, but he is making the most of his playing time. Even if he isn't dominating the box score, you can feel his impact on tape.

Jackson's snap count has steadily increased, too, as he's earned more trust from the coaching staff. He leads all rookie defensive tackles in tackles (26) and has stacked positive reps (see his Week 8 snaps vs. Tyler Linderbaum).

Honorable mention: Chris McClellan (Packers), Peter Woods (Chiefs), Aaron Hall (Panthers), Caleb Banks (Vikings), LT Overton (Cowboys)

Linebacker

First team: Arvell Reese, New York Giants; Jacob Rodriguez, Miami Dolphins

Reese terrorized the Eagles this past Sunday, to the tune of 12 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble on a sack that took just 2.29 seconds -- the fastest sack in the NFL since Week 7 of last season, according to NextGenStats.

Reese was my top-ranked player in the 2026 draft, and he hasn't disappointed. His main appeal as a prospect was his versatility, which is also why he is one of the favorites for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He is the only NFL player (not just among rookies) with 65-plus tackles, eight-plus tackles for loss and at least one interception. Add in his forced fumble from Sunday and 4.5 sacks, and Reese has made an impact for the NFC East-leading Giants.

There are multiple other rookie linebackers with a case to be on the first team, but Rodriguez has filled up the stat sheet (79 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception). His most impressive stat, though, is an NFL-best 33 "defensive stops" -- Reese ranks second, with 32.

Second team: Anthony Hill Jr., Tennessee Titans; Josiah Trotter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Sonny Styles, Washington Commanders

Any of these three linebackers easily could have joined Reese on the first team -- it's a loaded year for rookies at the position.

Hill averages 10.3 tackles per game, which ranks third in the NFL behind only Alex Singleton and Nakobe Dean. Trotter has always been a hammer looking for a nail against the run, but his improvements in coverage are promising. Styles and Roquan Smith are the only NFL linebackers with 67-plus tackles, eight-plus pressures, and at least one interception and one forced fumble.

Honorable mention: Kendal Daniels (Falcons), Jaishawn Barham (Cowboys), Harold Perkins Jr. (Falcons), Jaden Dugger (49ers), Bryce Boettcher (Colts), CJ Allen (Colts)

Cornerback

First team: Brandon Cisse, Green Bay Packers; Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs

This was a tough category, because of the volatility from the rookie CB class.

Cisse, who leads all rookie corners in snaps played, had some rough moments over the first month of the season. But he has been stacking positive outings since the start of October. Over his last five games, Cisse has allowed zero touchdowns and just 50 percent completions when targeted, along with four passes defended and one interception.

Delane has missed three games because of a right shoulder injury, but he performed at a high level in the five games he was on the field. Despite playing half the number of snaps as Cisse, he has almost as many passes defended (four) and the same number of interceptions (one). It helps that he has been strong as a tackler and has yet to commit a penalty.

Second team: Davison Igbinosun, Buffalo Bills; Malik Muhammad, Chicago Bears

Igbinosun is one of nine NFL players (and the only rookie) with at least five pass breakups and one interception. He was known for his hands-on approach in coverage at Ohio State, and that has followed him to the NFL. But he also does a great job using his length to suffocate passing windows. Over the past three games, he has allowed only two catches with two pass breakups and his first career interception.

I was ready to put Hezekiah Masses here because he leads all rookies with three interceptions, but his coverage tape over the last month just hasn't been good enough. Muhammad has been banged up and had some rough patches, as well (see the Packers game), but he has played more reliable football.

Honorable mention: Will Lee III (Panthers), Daylen Everette (Steelers), Hezekiah Masses (Raiders), Jermod McCoy (Raiders), Colton Hood (Giants)

Nickelback

First team: Keionte Scott, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Scott fell further than expected on draft night because he is a very specific type of player -- an undersized nickel who is much better downhill than in reverse. But when used in the correct role, Scott can shine, and he has played well for a fast and physical Bucs defense. He has almost as many solo tackles as Styles and is tied with Caleb Downs for the most defensive stops (14) among rookie DBs.

Second team: Chris Johnson, Miami Dolphins

Johnson, who just turned 22 this week, has shown his youth at times, but I have been impressed with his resiliency -- especially given that Miami has used him both inside and outside. Johnson notched his first career interception on Sunday off Jared Goff.

Honorable mention: Kenneth Harris (Colts), Keith Abney II (Lions), Avieon Terrell (Falcons), Chandler Rivers (Ravens), D'Angelo Ponds (Jets)

Safety

First team: Treydan Stukes, Las Vegas Raiders; Caleb Downs, Dallas Cowboys

It can be tough not to have recency bias for an exercise like this, but Stukes' interception on Sunday against the 49ers helped land him on the first team. Stukes now has a pair of interceptions and is tied for the rookie lead with three passes defended.

There certainly have been ups and downs for Downs, but he is coming off one of his most impactful games of his young career. Against the Colts (and his older brother, Josh Downs), he finished with three tackles, two passes defended, one sack and his first NFL interception to seal a win.

Second team: Zakee Wheatley, Carolina Panthers; Dillon Thieneman, Chicago Bears

Wheatley has made his presence felt in different ways for the Panthers. He had a forced fumble in his NFL debut, then picked off Jordan Love in Week 8 for his first career interception. His consistency in both run support and coverage has been an exciting development.

Thieneman hasn't been as consistent, but he leads all rookie safeties in tackles (52), and we have seen an uptick in Chicago's willingness to vary his role -- including letting him loose as a blitzer.

Honorable mention: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Browns), Michael Taaffe (Dolphins), Genesis Smith (Chargers), A.J. Haulcy (Colts), Robert Spears-Jennings (Steelers), Xavier Nwankpa (Chiefs)

Kicker

First team: Drew Stevens, Washington Commanders

Stevens has been the most consistent of the rookie kickers, connecting on 12 of 12 field goal attempts of under 50 yards. He had a few missed extra points early in the season but has been more reliable over the past month.

Honorable mention: Trey Smack (Packers), Dominic Zvada (Giants)

Punter

First team: Tommy Doman, Buffalo Bills

Doman could have earn this spot solely based on his jarring hit on a kickoff against the Vikings to force a fumble. But he also ranks third in the NFL in hangtime (4.62 seconds), with a respectable 43.2-yard net average.

Honorable mention: Ryan Eckley (Ravens), Brett Thorson (Vikings)

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.