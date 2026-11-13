Commanders' Dan Quinn on win over Giants: 'We needed that'

The Washington Commanders kept their season alive with a stirring fourth-quarter comeback in a 24-21 road win over the New York Giants.

“We needed that. We needed every bit of it,” coach Dan Quinn said. “This is one we had to have, and our guys made sure we had it.”

A loss would have put Washington too far back to recover in the NFC East. The comeback win moves them to 3-5-1 with a shot to chase down the 5-3-1 Giants. Owning the tiebreaker over New York could be pivotal down the stretch. The victory ensures nothing, but they're still in the fight through Thanksgiving.

“Going into it, we thought this was going to be all four quarters,” Quinn said. “It felt like the most adversity, but also the most belief. It was a balance of both, and we definitely needed that.”